Nominations Now Open For the 2022 NC Women Business Owners Hall of Fame

NC Women Business Owners Hall of Fame Awards

Nominate a NC woman who has made a significant impact on the business community to the NC Women Business Owners Hall of Fame

It is so important to recognize NC's entrepreneurial women trailblazers, empower women to open and grow businesses, and advocate for women as significant contributors to the state's economy!” — Wendy Coulter, founder NC Women Business Owners Hall of Fame

RALEIGH, NC, USA, January 25, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wendy Coulter, Founder and President of the NC Women Business Owners Hall of Fame and Johnny Bass, Chair of the 2022 Selection Committee, announced today that nominations are now open for the 2022 NC Women Business Owners Hall of Fame. Founded in 2018, the NC Women Business Owners Hall of Fame honors North Carolina’s most successful female entrepreneurs and advocates who have made significant and enduring contributions for women’s entrepreneurial development in North Carolina.Inductees to the NC Women Business Owners Hall of Fame must meet the criteria stated on the website. Consideration of potential inductees requires that their efforts, accomplishments and impact be documented and widely honored. A nomination form is available on the website at https://ncwbohalloffame.org/nominations/ . The nominations window will run through April 30, and the inductees will be honored in October at a 5th Year Anniversary Gala in Raleigh, NC. October also marks National Women’s Small Business Month, when the SBA celebrates women-owned businesses and their lasting impact on the economy.Past inductees to the North Carolina Women Business Owners Hall of Fame include: Myjestic "Jessie" Anderson, Ann Bailey, Senator Sydney Batch, Leah Brown, Mary Cantando, Dawn Chaney, Ashley Christensen, Wendy Coulter, Mildred Council (“Mama Dip”), Carolyn Covington, Linda Craft, Cindy Eckert, Barksdale "Dale" Halton, Janice Bryant Howroyd, Kellie Falk, Wendy Fletcher Hardee, Andrea Harris, Secretary of State Elaine Marshall, Nancy McFarlane, Shelley McPhatter, Elizabeth Nisbet Miller, Olalah Njenga, Sheila Hale Ogle, Fabi Preslar, Sara Garces Roselli, Gloria Shealey, Monica Smiley, Ashley Thomas, and Beth Wood.For more information or to nominate a deserving woman to the North Carolina Women Business Owners Hall of Fame, visit https://ncwbohalloffame.org/ . If you are interested in sponsoring the event, contact Wendy Coulter at 919-812-0284 or by email to wendy@hummingbird-creative.com.About the North Carolina Women Business Owners Hall of Fame:Founded in 2018, the NC Women Business Owners Hall of Fame honors North Carolina’s most successful female entrepreneurs and advocates who have made significant and enduring contributions for women’s entrepreneurial development in North Carolina. Selection for the North Carolina Women Business Owners Hall of Fame requires that the woman's efforts, accomplishments and impact be documented and widely honored within the business community. Further, the criteria for induction into the Hall of Fame emphasizes the descriptors “significant”, “enduring contributions" and “impact” on women’s entrepreneurial development. For more information, visit https://ncwbohalloffame.org/

2021 Inductees to the NC Women Business Owners Hall of Fame