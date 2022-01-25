USDA Announces Plenary Speakers for 2022 Agricultural Outlook Forum

WASHINGTON, Jan. 25, 2022 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced today the plenary speakers for the 2022 Agricultural Outlook Forum, themed “New Paths to Sustainability and Productivity Growth,” which will be held virtually Feb. 24–25, 2022.

The opening plenary session will feature a fireside chat between Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack and Elizabeth Economy, Senior Advisor to the Secretary of Commerce. Secretary Vilsack and Dr. Economy will discuss U.S.-China agricultural trade relations and prospects for the Chinese agriculture market.

The Secretary’s discussion will be followed by a panel titled “Growing Market Opportunities for Climate Smart, Sustainable Agriculture Systems,” which will bring together sector leaders to discuss how climate smart, sustainable production practices can generate both environmental and economic returns while still meeting the needs of consumers.

Speakers at the plenary panel include:

David Allen, VP of Sustainability at PepsiCo Foods North America;

Glenda Humiston, Vice President, Agriculture & Natural Resources at University of California;

Mike McCloskey, Chairman of Fair Oaks Farm and past CEO, Select Milk Producers;

Elena Rice, Chief Scientific Officer of Genus, PLC; and

Emily Skor, CEO, Growth Energy

The session will be moderated by independent journalist Sarah Mock. Also, during the Thursday morning session, USDA’s Chief Economist Seth Meyer will unveil the Department’s 2022 outlook for U.S. commodity markets and trade and discuss the U.S. farm income situation.

Along with the plenary session, forum attendees can choose from 30 sessions with more than 90 speakers. The concurrent track sessions and topics supporting this year’s theme are climate mitigation and adaptation, supply chain resilience, commodity outlooks, frontiers in agricultural production and technology and U.S. trade and global markets.

Visit the Agricultural Outlook Forum website to register and read the program at a glance (PDF, 212 KB).

Registration to the 2022 Outlook Forum is free but required. Register today.

