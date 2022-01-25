Mobile Edge Announces Go-To-Gear For Traveler Go Bags
Essential Tech, Organization, and Protective Cases Provided by Mobile Edge
We’re just hoping to get to our destination in one piece, and that includes keeping our personal electronics like laptops, tablets, and smartphones safe and organized.”ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More than 50% of Americans are traveling this winter for business, pleasure, or a little of both. Most will be toting personal electronics. What tech is essential, and how can travelers keep it organized and safe? Mobile Edge Announces Go-To-Gear For Traveler Go Bags - Essential Tech, Organization, and Protective Cases for Today's on the Go Professional.
— Paul June, VP of Marketing
Paul June, VP of Marketing for Anaheim-based Mobile Edge, explains, “Travel can be stressful. For many of us, we’re out of our element. We’re just hoping to get to our destination in one piece, and that includes keeping our personal electronics like laptops, tablets, and smartphones safe and organized.”
Mobile Edge produces a wide range of handy tech accessories plus stylish, full-feature protective laptop cases, backpacks, and totes. It’s all specifically designed with road warriors, frequent flyers, and even casual travelers in mind.
Essential Mobile Power & Accessories
What good is all that gear if travelers can’t keep it powered while they’re on the go?
Mobile Edge’s CORE Power AC USB 27,000mAh Portable Laptop Charger feeds power-hungry laptops and personal electronics. It delivers 85 watts of power, features a standard AC outlet, and meets FAA carry-on requirements.
Our CORE Power 26,800mAh Portable USB Battery/Charger easily meets the demands of smartphones, tablets, cameras, and most other USB devices. Lightweight and airplane-friendly, this mobile power bank easily slips into a briefcase, handbag, backpack, or carry-on.
Once travelers get to their destination, the All-in-One USB-C Adapter Hub helps them keep their devices connected. It provides 4k HDMI video output, a USB-C PD charging port, SD/MICRO SD card reader, and Dual USB Ports.
For power needs in a hotel or guest room, our USB Wall Charger Turbo 6 transforms one wall outlet into a 6-port USB charging station. With 50 watts of power, it can charge up to six devices simultaneously at blazing fast speeds.
Go Bags for Travelers of All Kinds
With an industry-leading lineup of innovative and stylish designs, Mobile Edge offers countless go-bag options aimed to please and protect.
Mobile Edge’s Scan Fast™ Onyx Backpack is the only women’s checkpoint-friendly laptop backpack on the market. It’s designed to speed travelers through airport screening without the need to remove the laptop. The Onyx Backpack combines designer quality materials, fittings, and accents with functionality, organization, and top-notch protection. It also includes a detachable cosmetics/accessory pouch plus smartphone storage and other accessory pockets.
Like the Onyx Backpack, Mobile Edge’s ScanFast™ Checkpoint Friendly Briefcase 2.0 simplifies airport screening. It fits most laptops up to 16 inches and MacBooks up to 17 inches. Features include pockets and storage for accessories, plus a trolley strap for stacking on other luggage. Eco-minded travelers will like this briefcase, too. The corn-based DuPont’s Sorona™ material it’s made from requires 30% less energy to make compared to synthetic materials.
Not just for gamers anymore, Mobile Edge’s award-winning, checkpoint-friendly Core Gaming Backpack is popular with business travelers, too. It features sections for laptops and gaming consoles, plus storage for cables, mobile power, headphones, keyboards, personal items, and more.
The Mobile Edge Professional Backpack offers four separate sections to fit gear making it ideal for overnight and short trips. Highlights include a trolley strap for stacking on luggage and Scan Fast™ checkpoint-friendly features. Its quick-access pocket is perfect for holding AC adapters, a mouse, cables, and other accessories.
The SmartPack Backpack is a no-nonsense backpack fitting laptops up to 16 inches. Popular with students and young professionals, it’s ergonomically designed and super lightweight. It features a padded back panel, thick shoulder straps, carrying handle, and comes with a Microfiber-lined pouch for a tablet.
Made from lightweight, durable cotton canvas, Mobile Edge’s Urban Laptop Tote offers the convenience of a purse, travel bag, and briefcase all-in-one. It features a large main compartment, padded pockets, and dedicated storage for laptops, tablets, smartphones, and accessories.
Buy with Confidence
All Mobile Edge protective laptop cases, backpacks, and totes come with a lifetime warranty and a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee.
About Mobile Edge
Founded in 2002, Anaheim's Mobile Edge produces award-winning protective and durable laptop cases, messenger bags, backpacks, totes, and more for mobile professionals, travelers, students, and gamers. Mobile Edge's innovative designs, styles, quality, lifetime warranty, and 100% customer satisfaction guarantee make them a leader in the industry. Mobile Edge also designs and builds custom cases for top computer manufacturers.
