Gov. Wolf Announces $17 Million to Support PA Highways on the Appalachian Development Highway System

Governor Tom Wolf today announced that Pennsylvania has been awarded $17,084,430 in federal Appalachian Development Highway System funding as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“The Appalachian region are connected not only by our landscape but also through our vast system of highways, allowing travelers and businesses to reach important destinations and support economic development, tourism and more,” Gov. Wolf said. “I’m pleased that President Joe Biden continues to share my commitment to strengthening our infrastructure and grateful that we will receive support for our portion of this multi-state highway system.”

The funding was determined by the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC), of which Pennsylvania is a member. The Appalachian Development Highway System is a 3,090-mile network of highways linking the region to national Interstates and has generated economic development across Appalachia. ADHS’s 33 corridors provide access to regional and national markets, contributing to growth opportunities and improved access in Appalachia.