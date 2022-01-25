Mayor Bowser Announces Application Launch for Grant Funding as Part of the District’s $41 Million Investment in High-Impact Tutoring

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that community-based organizations (CBOs) in Washington, DC can submit applications for grant funding through the District’s $41 million High-Impact Tutoring (HIT) investment on Wednesday, January 26. The HIT grants, administered by the Office of the State Superintendent for Education (OSSE) and established using federal funds received through the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act of 2021, aim to increase access to successful evidence-based tutoring programs for Pre-K through grade 12 students.

“As our students, particularly those furthest from opportunity, work to recover academically and emotionally from the impacts of the pandemic, it’s critical we offer new, targeted supports that will help students get back on track,” said Mayor Bowser. “We know that providing effective, high-quality tutoring is a proven strategy that will help our students, and we look forward to working with trusted community-based organizations to meet the social, emotional, and academic needs of our young people.”

This investment will expand on HIT supports set up by the District in 2021, including:

Launching access to Zearn, a high-quality K-8 online math program, for use by more than 40 schools to help accelerate student learning; and

Developing HIT standards and promoting them with local education agencies (LEAs) through professional development channels.

“We believe this investment will help thousands of District students to swiftly and successfully expand their knowledge and skills so they can flourish both in and out of the classroom,” said State Superintendent Christina Grant. “Increasing access to high-impact tutoring will also help the District avoid an inequitable recovery in which we see existing achievement gaps grow even greater. This investment is one of the many ways the District is working to ensure the effects of the pandemic do not set back our students for years to come.”

For more information on the HIT Grant, please visit osse.dc.gov/page/high-impact-tutoring-hit-grants-tutoring-programming-strategic-program-supports-and-program.