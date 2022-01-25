MOTHER OF SEVEN, JENN DRUMMOND, IS THE FIRST AMERICAN WOMAN TO SUMMIT MT. TYREE, ANTARCTICA
Jenn Drummond has broken another record, all while inspiring people around the world to live Bold, Brave and BeautifulPARK CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mountaineer and motivational speaker, Jenn Drummond, is on a major transformative journey to become the first woman to complete the world’s Seven Second Summits…while inspiring others across the globe to conquer their own personal mountains. This New Year, Jenn has become the first American woman to reach the summit of Mt. Tyree in Antarctica.
Upon summiting Jen Drummond said, “As long as you put action behind your goals, they can be achievable.” The number of people who have been able to successfully summit Mt. Tyree is scarce, under 25.
The Seven Second Summits are the second-highest mountains of each of the seven continents. Almost everyone has heard of the Seven Summits, and many mountaineers have made it their life’s work to accomplish them all. Meanwhile the Seven Second Summits present a different challenge: the same heavy undertaking of high-altitude ascents, but with less infrastructure and climbing traffic associated with the climbs.
In October 2020, Jenn climbed Ama Dablam (22,349 feet) in Nepal and then she tackled Ojos del Salado (22,614 feet) in Chile on December 8, 2020. She climbed Mt Kenya (27,057) a 20-pitch rock climb in February in Kenya. At the end of April in 2020, she made her way up Mount Everest, as a training ground for K2. On July 26th, 2020, Jenn attempted to summit K2 in very poor weather conditions, but did not make it to the top after hearing news of the death of her teammate and friend, Rick Allen due to an avalanche on K2. She plans to return to K2 for a second attempt and leave plaques in appropriate places in honor of Allen. In September 2021 Jen reached the summit of Dykh-Tau, Russia (17,073ft). This year, 2022, on New Year’s Day, Jenn successfully climbed Mt. Tyree in Antarctica (15,919ft) and became the first American Woman to do so. Jenn plans to summit Mt. Logan, CA in May 2022.
From travel days to base camp to summit bids, each mountain tells a story. On her website, “Bold Brave Beautiful” Jenn recounts the nitty gritty, surprises, and day by day journey of her training climbs and Second Summits in her “Summit Notes” series.
To learn more about Jenn Drummond and about the Bold Brave Beautiful movement, visit boldbravebeautiful.com and follow Jenn on Instagram and Facebook.
