North Carolina Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board to meet February 7

Raleigh

Jan 25, 2022

RALEIGH – The state Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board will meet on Monday, February 7, via WebEx. The public is invited to attend the meeting online or by phone.

In addition to routine updates by the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) and Department of Health and Human Services, DEQ staff will provide presentations on the rule-making processes for ground, surface and drinking water. There will also be a presentation on recent actions by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency related to per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). For details, view the agenda.

WHAT: North Carolina Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board Meeting WHEN: February 7, 2022, at 10 a.m. ONLINE: To listen via online WebEx: Link to Online Meeting To Listen via Phone: +1-415-655-0003, Access Code: 2425 175 9773 *Mute your telephone upon entering*

If you wish to speak, you must register by 5 p.m. on February 4, 2021. To register, please visit complete the registration form.

For those attending online, DEQ highly recommends testing out your computer's WebEx capabilities prior to the below digital public hearing. Please click this link to test an online hearing: https://www.webex.com/test-meeting.html.

The Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board currently includes 13 experts in toxicology, public health, ecology, engineering and other related fields. Their expertise assists the state departments of Environmental Quality and Health and Human Services by recommending reviews and evaluations of contaminants, acting as consultants on DEQ’s determinations to regulate contaminants, and helping the agencies identify contaminants of concern and determine which contaminants should be studied further.

To learn more about the board and hear recordings of past meetings, please visit: https://deq.nc.gov/about/boards-and-commissions/secretaries-science-advisory-board.

