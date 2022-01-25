Submit Release
News Search

There were 885 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,635 in the last 365 days.

North Carolina Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board to meet February 7

Raleigh

RALEIGH – The state Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board will meet on Monday, February 7, via WebEx. The public is invited to attend the meeting online or by phone.

In addition to routine updates by the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) and Department of Health and Human Services, DEQ staff will provide presentations on the rule-making processes for ground, surface and drinking water. There will also be a presentation on recent actions by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency related to per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). For details, view the agenda.

WHAT: North Carolina Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board Meeting WHEN: February 7, 2022, at 10 a.m. ONLINE: To listen via online WebEx: Link to Online Meeting To Listen via Phone: +1-415-655-0003, Access Code: 2425 175 9773 *Mute your telephone upon entering*

If you wish to speak, you must register by 5 p.m. on February 4, 2021. To register, please visit complete the registration form

For those attending online, DEQ highly recommends testing out your computer's WebEx capabilities prior to the below digital public hearing. Please click this link to test an online hearing: https://www.webex.com/test-meeting.html.

The Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board currently includes 13 experts in toxicology, public health, ecology, engineering and other related fields. Their expertise assists the state departments of Environmental Quality and Health and Human Services by recommending reviews and evaluations of contaminants, acting as consultants on DEQ’s determinations to regulate contaminants, and helping the agencies identify contaminants of concern and determine which contaminants should be studied further. 

To learn more about the board and hear recordings of past meetings, please visit: https://deq.nc.gov/about/boards-and-commissions/secretaries-science-advisory-board.

# # #

You just read:

North Carolina Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board to meet February 7

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.