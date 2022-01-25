Drug Infusion System Market is Anticipated to Grow At a Significant CAGR of 8.89% and Will Reach Upto USD 18.05 Billion by 2026, Asserts DelveInsight

Drug Infusion System market is contemplated to surge in the coming years due to factors such as rising prevalence of chronic disorders such as cardiovascular disorders along with an increasing prevalence of cancers, there is an increase in the demand for Drug Infusion Systems observed, thus driving the growth of Drug Infusion System market.

Drug Infusion System market is contemplated to surge in the coming years due to factors such as rising prevalence of chronic disorders such as cardiovascular disorders along with an increasing prevalence of cancers, there is an increase in the demand for Drug Infusion Systems observed, thus driving the growth of Drug Infusion System market.

DelveInsight's Drug Infusion System Market Insights and Forecast report provides the current and forecast Drug Infusion System, upcoming innovation in the devices, individual market shares of the devices, challenges, drivers and barriers, market trends, and key competitors in the Drug Infusion System.

Some of the essential takeaways from the Drug Infusion System Market report:

According to DelveInsight analysis, North America is expected to dominate the overall Drug Infusion System Market during the forecast period.

Key pharma players proactively working in the Drug Infusion System market include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic, BD, PROMECON GmbH, Arcomed Ag, Fresenius Kabi AG, Microport Scientific Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated., Smiths Medical, Baxter, Ivenix Inc, Terumo Corporation, Insulet Corporation., FLOWONIX MEDICAL INC, Intera Oncology and others.

As per DelveInsight estimates, the Global Drug Infusion System was valued at USD 10.83 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow at a massive CAGR of 8.89% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026 and is also expected to reach USD 18.05 billion by 2026.

On August 09, 2021, Smiths Medical and Ivenix had announced their partnership pertaining to best-in-class infusion management technologies for improving the infusion delivery process.

On July 22, 2021, Innovative Health Sciences had announced the CE mark for syringe infusion system.

On April 26, 2021, Becton Dickinson and Company had announced FDA approval for BD Alaris System.

On May 20, 2020, Baxter had announced the CE Marking and Australian regulatory approval for Evo IQ Syringe Infusion System.

Drug Infusion System Overview

A Drug Infusion System is a medical pump that tends to deliver fluids, nutrients, and medications into the body of the patient in precise amounts. Drug Infusion System is used in hospitals, nursing homes, and in the homes. The Drug Infusion System tend to offer several advantages over manual administration of fluids, comprising of the ability for delivering fluids in very small volumes and the potential for delivering fluids at précised programming rates or automated intervals. It tends to deliver nutrients or medications, for instance, inulin or other hormones, antibiotics, chemotherapy drugs, and pain relievers.

Drug Infusion System Market Insight

Geographically, the global Drug Infusion System market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In terms of revenue share, North America tends to lead the global Drug Infusion System market in the present scenario and is expected that it will continue to remain superior during the forecast period. However, the domination exhibited by North America will be

conspicuously challenged by the European market. This domination in North America is attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic conditions such as cardiovascular disorders and type 2 diabetes, growing prevalence of obesity, favorable reimbursement policies, and the presence of all major key players in the North American market.

Also, there are great opportunities for Drug Infusion System market penetration for Asia Pacific regions as the major companies already have a grip in developed regions. Further, due to the increase in prevalence of diabetes and the presence of key players in Asia-Pacific regions, there is an increasing demand observed for Drug Infusion System in these regions, thereby positively influencing the overall drug infusion system market.

On June 11, 2019, Ivenix had announced FDA approval for Ivenix Infusion System. The design had been made for offering infusions safely while reducing the total cost of ownership.

On April 04, 2019, FDA approval was granted to Avanos Medical’s ON-Q Bolus pump, a device that allows patients that are suffering from pain management after surgery for drug infusion.

Drug Infusion System Market Drivers and Barriers

The rising prevalence of cancers, rising prevalence of chronic conditions such as cardiovascular disorders and type 2 diabetes, growing prevalence of obesity, there will be an increase in the demand of Drug Infusion System for the delivery of drugs, thereby leading to an increase in the Drug Infusion System market. In addition to that, recent development such as product launches, technologically

advanced Drug Infusion System is also driving the market growth further. Other aspects such as market development related to products, expansions, and mergers and acquisitions there will be a significant growth in Drug Infusion System market during the forecast period.

Drug Infusion System market had observed a period of stagnant growth owing to the outbreak of COVID-19 since 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation, all the other forms of elective procedures were temporarily stopped in contrast to the COVID-19 affected patients that were given utmost priority. Other factors such as lockdown restrictions, patient reluctance to visit the hospitals and clinics, logistical restrictions, unavailability of medical devices and the closing down of manufacturing facilities can all be considered as potential setbacks for Drug Infusion System market.

Scope of the Drug Infusion System Market Report

Study Period: 2018-2026

Key Drug Infusion System Companies: B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic, BD, PROMECON GmbH, Arcomed Ag, Fresenius Kabi AG, Microport Scientific Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated., Smiths Medical, Baxter, Ivenix Inc, Terumo Corporation, Insulet Corporation., FLOWONIX MEDICAL INC, Intera Oncology and others.

Drug Infusion System Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Syringe Infusion Systems

Elastomeric Infusion Systems

Large-Volume Infusion Systems

Enteral Infusion Systems

PCA Infusion Systems

Insulin Pumps

Others

By Product Placement

External

Implantable

By Portability

Stationary

Ambulatory

By Application

Oncotherapy

Diabetes

Analgesia

Nutrition

Others

By End-User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Homecare Settings

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Delveinsight Analysis: The Drug Infusion System market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.89% and will reach 18.05 billion by 2026.

Table of Contents

1 Drug Infusion System Market Report Introduction 2 Drug Infusion System Market Executive Summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Drug Infusion System Market Key Factors Analysis 5 Drug Infusion System Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Drug Infusion System Market 7 Drug Infusion System Market Layout 8 Drug Infusion System Market Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Drug Infusion System Company and Product Profiles 9.1 BD

9.2 Ysomed AG

9.3 Sonceboz

9.4 Phillips-Medisize

9.5 Nemera

9.6 Haselmeier

9.7 Teva Pharmaceuticals

9.8 Amgen

9.9 SHL Medical AG

9.10 Union Medico Injection Safety ApS

9.11 Elcam Medical

9.12 Mylan Inc

9.13 NOVARTIS

9.14 Owen Mumford Ltd.

9.15 GSK 10 Project Approach 11 KOL Views 12 DelveInsight Capabilities 13 Disclaimer & Contact Us 14 About DelveInsight

