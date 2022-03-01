TOP TRIAL ATTORNEY DOES IT AGAIN WITH LATEST EDGE-OF-YOUR-SEAT LEGAL THRILLER
ACCUSATION by Paul Batista
Where the tension and turmoil add up to high stakes suspense, the pages hot enough to singe your fingers.”NEW YORK, NY, US, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- He’s one of the most widely known trial lawyers in the country. So it stands to reason that in his latest cutting-edge thriller novel, Paul Batista’s primary character is a powerful defense lawyer who uses every tool in the legal system to produce unparalleled courtroom drama.
— Steve Berry, New York Times best-selling author
Fans of John Grisham and Scott Turow will devour the just-released ACCUSATION (Oceanview Publishing), Batista’s sixth legal thriller and third book featuring crackerjack defense attorney Raquel Rematti.
As a trial attorney, Batista specializes in federal criminal litigation. As a media figure, he is known for his regular appearances as guest legal commentator on a variety of television shows including Court TV, CNN, HLN and WNBC.
In ACCUSATION, an icon’s life implodes—at two in the morning.
World-renowned, revered actor Aaron Julian is awakened at two a.m. by his agent who informs him that he has been accused of sexual harassment. Young actresses will break the story on prime-time TV that morning—with their lawyer, the attorney who led the charge in the priests’ sexual abuse cases.
Aaron and his celebrity pop-singer wife, Veda, vehemently deny the charges, and hire powerful defense lawyer Raquel Rematti. But when the plaintiffs’ lawyer is murdered in Central Park, the stakes skyrocket and the conspiracies spiral out of control.
Despite revelation after revelation, Aaron continues to proclaim his innocence. The outcome—impossible to predict—is guaranteed to stun and to linger with you for a long time.
While ACCUSATION can be read as a standalone novel, here is the publication order of Paul Batista’s legal thrillers:
Death’s Witness
Extraordinary Rendition
The Borzoi Killings (Raquel Rematti #1)
Manhattan Lockdown
The Warriors (Raquel Rematti #2)
Accusation (Raquel Rematti #3)
Says Bill Bratton, former Police Commissioner of New York City and best-selling author: “Paul Batista makes New York City come alive as we follow his heroine, feisty and clever female lawyer Raquel Rematti, through an exciting and intricate journey. It draws you into that journey in unanticipated and exciting ways.”
“Batista’s characters jump off the page. They are as real as they are fascinating,” adds Alan Dershowitz, New York Times best-selling author.
“His lawyer heroine is complex and compelling. We live and breathe her triumph and terror,” notes Rikki Klieman, CBS News Legal Analyst
Praise has already poured in for Batista’s earlier thrillers.
“Manhattan Lockdown brings us into a battle for the streets of Manhattan as the city’s most treasured icons are blown apart by terrorists. Arising from the chaos, Gina Carbone, New York City’s police commissioner, explodes on the scene as the most chilling and memorable protagonist in modern thrillers.” —Lis Wiehl, New York Times best-selling author
“Manhattan Lockdown is about as terrifyingly timely as it gets. Paul Batista's provocative tale of a game-changing terrorist attack in New York City is both a superb procedural thriller and stark morality tale. Riveting and relentless.” —Jon Land, USA Today best-selling author
“Batista does it again when international intrigue collides with murder in Extraordinary Rendition. A high-priced Wall Street lawyer gets the shock of a lifetime . . . law school never prepared him for this! It’s a fast ride—buckle up!” —Nancy Grace, New York Times best-selling author
ACCUSATION is available on Amazon and all popular retailers where books are sold.
PAUL BATISTA, novelist and television personality, is one of the most widely known trial lawyers in the country. As a trial attorney, he specializes in federal criminal litigation. As a media figure, he is known for his regular appearances as guest legal commentator on a variety of television shows including Court TV, CNN, HLN and WNBC. He's also appeared in the HBO movie, You Don't Know Jack, starring Al Pacino.
A prolific writer, Batista authored the leading treatise on the primary federal anti-racketeering statute, Civil RICO Practice Manual, which is now in its third edition (Wiley & Sons, 1987; Wolters Kluwer, 2008). He has written articles for The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and The National Law Journal.
Batista's debut novel, Death's Witness, was awarded a Silver Medal by the Independent Book Publishers Association (IBPA). Batista is a graduate of Bowdoin College, where he was elected to Phi Beta Kappa, and Cornell Law School. He's proud to have served in the United States Army. He lives in New York City and Sag Harbor, NY.
