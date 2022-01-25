Pretty Little Plant Co. Adds a Variety of Pet-Friendly Plants to its Online Store

A home-based indoor nursery in Texas that provides one-on-one care, pampering, and attention to houseplants has expanded its online store.

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Texas-based Pretty Little Plant Co. announced today that it has added a variety of pet-friendly plants to its online store.

Sarah Quinn, owner, and spokesperson for Pretty Little Plant Co., revealed that one of the newly added pet-friendly plants is the Hoya Wayetii in a four-inch nursery pot. The plant, according to Quinn, is a beautiful Hoya with elongated green leaves. The plant will turn red/maroon in color with high light exposure.

The plant, which produces fragrant blooms in the right conditions, can be grown as a trailing plant or climbing a trellis.

Additional pet-friendly plants that have been added to the company’s online store include:

• Ctenanthe Amabilis Prayer Plant

• Hoya ‘Chelsea’ - 8” Hanging Basket

• Hoya Carnosa Compacta - 8” Hanging Basket

• Variegated String of Hearts

• Calathea 'White Fusion'

• Hoya Wayetii Variegated

And more.

In addition to expanding its online store, Pretty Little Plant Co., is also offering heat packs for winter shipping, as well as an in-person shopping experience. Quinn stressed that booking an appointment (https://www.prettylittleplantco.com/s/appointments) is ideal if individuals like to pick out their own plant or are the kind of person who has to let the plant ‘speak’ to them.

“We love sharing our plants with our customers,” Quinn said.

For more information, please visit https://www.prettylittleplantco.com/.

About Pretty Little Plant Co.

We started with the simple idea of sharing our love of houseplants with you! We are a small, home-based indoor nursery located in College Station, Texas. All of our plants receive one-on-one care, pampering, and attention while they wait to find their forever homes.

Contact Details:

979-401-3010

Hello (at) prettylittleplantco (dot) com