Open Source: New Ohio Wage Report Helps Resignation-Era Employers Keep Up With Changing Rates
Upshift, a mobile-first, W2 staffing platform partners with WagePage to provide Ohio businesses transparent insights into local wage data across key industries.
The value of a worker's hour is changing. Employers need to be able to make informed decisions and understand how their wages rank in the larger context of their industry and the workforce at large."
Upshift, a tech-enabled platform revolutionizing how workers access jobs and how businesses find, schedule, and manage their contingent workforce, has released proprietary wage data for the Q4 Wage Report, published by WagePage. The report provides an overview of the labor market in Ohio across the Fulfilment/Distribution, Manufacturing, Hotel, Large Venue, Food Service, and Catering industries, helping employers make informed decisions about wage setting in 2022.
Accurate and attractive wages fill applicant pools. Through the WagePage report, Upshift offers real-time supporting data for workers across industries and positions, helping employers access the information they need. The comprehensive report details information about average hourly wages for in-demand industries and positions in Cincinnati, Columbus, and Cleveland, Ohio, including important trends in rate changes.
At the beginning of Q4, the US unemployment rate hovered at 4.6%, a 1.1% increase over the pre-pandemic normal. November saw another record month of resignations, with 4.5 million workers leaving or switching jobs. On average, the costs employers incur to replace an employee is 122% of that employee’s annual salary.
Ohio’s employers are no exception. While many companies struggle with labor shortages, whether internally or across their supply chain, the state’s minimum wage increased this year from $8.80 to $9.30, the most substantial increase in the last 15 years.
Insights from the WagePage report show how wages have shifted beyond minimum wage legislation. In 2021, the average hourly wage across the aforementioned industries was $16.99. Comparatively, that figure was $13.24 in 2019 and $14.00 in 2020.
‘The value of a worker’s hour is changing,’ says Steve Anevski, CEO and Co-Founder of Upshift. ‘Employers need to be able to make informed decisions and understand how their wages rank in the larger context of their industry and the workforce at large.’
82% of organizations plan to hire this year, and 41% of small businesses have seen rising costs in wages. Even as employers prepare to set higher wages, they need access to real-time data to make those rates competitive and fill their applicant pool.
‘It’s a job seeker’s market,’ adds Anevski. ‘Access to verified compensation data helps employers take the guesswork out of wage setting.’
Some of the Wage Report highlights include a list of the best paid positions in Q4 of 2021, which were in the hospitality and food and beverage sectors. Servers and banquet servers, full-service bartenders, and bartenders came in at the highest end with an average hourly rate of $17.94. The average hourly wage across light industrial jobs was $2.43 lower at $15.51.
In Cincinnati, catering and food services had the highest paid workers, with median hourly rates at $20. Servers and market servers saw the highest pay. Hourly wages across fulfillment and manufacturing were closer to $15.
Columbus also distributed the highest hourly wages in the food service and catering sector; $22 was the city-wide average across that industry, and the highest paid position was a full-service bartender. The lowest paid job in Columbus’ flexible work market was merchandiser, averaging $15.50 per hour.
Cleveland’s industries with the highest hourly wages are hotels, large venues, and catering. Together, those industries have an average hourly rate of $18. Retail is offering the lowest hourly rate, with the median wage at $14.
WagePage will be developing ongoing quarterly reports and year-over-year analyses using Upshift’s market intelligence.
‘Recovery is a task we need to tackle together,’ says Anevski. ‘Transparent information is the best place to start.’
About Upshift
Upshift is a mobile, on-demand staffing platform connecting people with businesses in need of extra staff. Backed by Recruit Holdings, the owner of Indeed.com and Glassdoor.com, Upshift connects businesses with pre-vetted W2 employees with a show rate of over double the industry standard (over 90%). Upshift saves employers valuable time and staffing resources and helps employees find the support they need to take their place in the recovery economy. The full WagePage report can be accessed by filling out a form here.
