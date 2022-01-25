Avian Influenza Detected in Wild Birds

Read about the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) detections in South Carolina in these news releases from Clemson Livestock Poultry Health and USDA APHIS.

Commissioner Hugh Weathers spoke with the Southern Farm Network about the recent detections.

