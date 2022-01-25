1,000 cubic yards of concrete poured for new Broadway Road bridge

What takes 11 hours to empty, weighs just over 2,000 tons and can cover a football field half a foot deep? It's the 1,000 cubic yards of concrete that was poured over the weekend in conjunction with the Arizona Department of Transportation's Interstate 10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

On Saturday, I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project crews completed a critical step for the foundation that will support the new Broadway Road bridge that is being constructed over I-10. They poured 1,000 cubic yards of concrete to create what is called a “bridge footing.” This footing is a large concrete slab that will play an important role in the support and distribution of weight for the new bridge.

The new bridge over I-10 is one of several bridges being replaced or widened as part of the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Crews will take down the existing Broadway Road bridge after the new one is completed later on in the project.

For more information on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project, visit https://i10broadwaycurve.com/

To see video of the concrete pour: https://vimeo.com/669560984