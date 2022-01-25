Global ADAS Market Assumed to Rise with a Significant CAGR of 12.0% During 2021-2027 | BlueWeave

/EIN News/ -- New Delhi, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The increasing demand for a safe, efficient, and convenient driving experience as well as the rising demand for luxury vehicles across the globe are the key factors driving the growth of the global ADAS market. Furthermore, government regulations that aim to minimize road accidents and loss of passenger lives, are favoring the market’s growth…



According to a study conducted recently by the strategic consulting and market research firm BlueWeave Consulting, the global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) market was worth USD 24.7 billion in 2020 and is further projected to reach USD 54.2 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period (2021-2027).

The increasing demand for a safe, efficient, and convenient driving experience as well as the rising demand for luxury vehicles across the globe are the key factors driving the growth of the ADAS market. Additionally, the Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and government regulatory authorities are taking necessary steps to improve transportation by addressing major challenges, such as road accidents, traffic congestion, and the cost of transportation, which in turn is driving the market growth. Also, the rapid growth of the automotive industry has led to the use of many sensors in order to make driving comfortable, luxurious, and safe, which also favors the growth of the global ADAS market.

Increasing Demand for Safety Concern Driving the ADAS Market Growth

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), every year approximately 1.3 million people die in road accident. WHO further states that road accidents are the leading cause of death among children and young adults aged 5-29 years. With engineering advancements and the growing need for safer technology, OEMs offer a number of features, including Automated Emergency Braking (AEB), airbags, lane departure warning systems, and others. These features have greatly reduced road accidents worldwide. According to the US Department of Transportation, frontal airbags saved 50,457 lives between 1987 and 2017.

The latest data released by the Government of the United Kingdom states that there were around 53,174 causalities in road accidents in the first five months of 2021. Moreover, the explosive growth of the automotive industry has led to many sensor technologies being implemented to make driving more luxurious, efficient, safe, and convenient. Thus, the growing demand for automated warning systems and collision mitigation technologies is expected to drive the market size for advanced driver assistance systems.

Favorable Government Initiatives Accelerating the Growth of the ADAS Market

Government regulations that aim to minimize road accidents and loss of passenger lives, coupled with the growing need for Transportation Management Systems (TMS), especially across the logistic sectors are driving the demand for the automotive electronics market. Moreover, favorable government initiatives, along with factors, such as prevailing low labor costs in emerging economies, have led to an increase in the production of Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) and passenger cars. For instance, the European Union has outlined Vision Zero, an initiative to mitigate deaths due to road accidents to zero by 2050. The authority has targeted to reduce fatalities and injuries by 50% by 2030. Additionally, the National Transportation Safety Board held a roundtable discussion on July 24, 2017 on advanced driver assistance systems and how commercial fleets (heavy trucks) can increase acceptance of the life-saving ADAS technology. Such fruitful Government initiatives are playing a key role in driving the growth of the market.





Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market: Vehicle Insights

The passenger car segment is expected to dominate the ADAS market over the forecast period. Rapid urbanization and increasing consumer spending on automobiles have enhanced the demand for passenger cars across the globe. Thus, rising consumer awareness concerning road safety, combined with governmental regulations are a few major growth factors favoring the segment’s growth. In addition, several countries in Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific have introduced regulations requiring the incorporation of various types of ADAS in the passenger car segment, which clearly explains the segment's growth.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global ADAS Market

In terms of business and operational parameters, the pandemic has wreaked havoc on several industry players, and the global ADAS market is no exception. As soon as the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the novel coronavirus as a pandemic, countries across the globe were compelled to implement a nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of lethal coronavirus. Consequently, the demand for ADAS went down significantly in 2020 owing to the reduced demand of vehicles in 2020.

According to OICA -International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, the manufacturing of vehicles went down by almost 16% in 2020 with less than 78 million vehicles manufactured globally. OICA’s President, Mr. FU Bingfeng called 2020 “the worst crisis ever to impact the automotive industry, a key sector of the world economy.” However, the surging sales of EVs balanced the market. Even with the COVID-19 pandemic affecting electric vehicle sales, the Global EV Outlook Report of 2021 noted that 2020 accounted for a staggering 43% increase and reached 10 million EV sales as against 2019. China happens to be the biggest country in the EVs sector in terms of sales, with an estimated 4.5 million electric cars running through the country in 2020.

As against this, Europe registered the highest annual increase by recording 3.2 million in sales for just a year. The sales of vehicles rebound significantly in 2021. Suzuki has reported a 67% rise in new-vehicle sales in 2021 and the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries (FCAI) reports that EV sales in Australia registered an almost 200% rise despite Tesla not reporting its sales figures. Since EV sales are booming alongside conventional vehicle sales, the global ADAS market is regaining speed rapidly.





Global ADAS Market: Regional Insights

Geographically, North America dominates the overall ADAS market and is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period, followed by Europe. Due to its extensive research and development facilities, the United States is the leading country in the North American automotive sector due to its significant investments in smart automotive production methods and process automation. Further, the Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate due to rising disposable income levels, increased vehicle production in developing countries such as India and China, along with an increase in luxury vehicle sales, driving the ADAS market.

Global ADAS Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players in the global ADAS market are Robert Bosch, ZF Friedrichshafen, Denso, Aptiv, Brentwood Industries Inc., Enexio, Intel, NVIDIA, Continental, Valeo, Hella, Magna, Samsung, Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd, Delphi Technologies, Harman International, NXP Semiconductor, Panasonic Corporation, Hyundai Mobis, and other prominent players.

In order to improve their production capability, product portfolio, and provide competitive differentiation, the market players are increasingly participating in acquisitions, alliances, and mergers. Additionally, the presence of leading players in this market space greatly decreases the opportunities for new entrants to the market as it is difficult to match the high capital requirements.

Recent Developments

In January 2022, Autoglass, the UK’s leading vehicle glass repair, replacement, and recalibration company, announced its new partnership with BOSCH. As part of the partnership, BOSCH will become the supplier of choice for its market-leading ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) recalibration service. All Autoglass centres will be equipped with new nBOSCH Connected Recalibration tools by January 2022.

In January 2022, Brodmann17 joined the 5G Open Innovation Lab (5GOILab) after testing its advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) technology at Peachtree Corners in Georgia. Brodmann17 is an Israel-based company focusing on solutions for automated driving. The company added its technology to Curiosity Lab's Level 3 autonomous test vehicle bringing its technology to corporate partners Accenture, Dell, Intel, Microsoft and T-Mobile.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of the global ADAS market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends of the global ADAS market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyses the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.

