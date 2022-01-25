Tesla NanoCoatings Overcomes Ida and Covid to Return to Rapid Growth.
The combination of the success of NANO Non-Skid and our ability gain new customers in the Gulf of Mexico, the Middle East and West Africa all contributed to this sales success”MASSILLON, OHIO, US, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tesla NanoCoatings confronted major challenges in 2021 with the hurricane Ida which impacted much of its offshore customer base and the COVID 19 outbreaks throughout year, and still was able to return to rapid growth.
— Malcom Kerr, Vice President, International Sales
“We can point to number of successes in 2021 that lead to these positive results,” stated Todd Hawkins, President and CEO, Tesla NanoCoatings.
Tesla NanoCoatings had a very active year. The launch of NANO Non-Skid, which provides unprecedented safety protection against slip and falls, gained rapid acceptance by many offshore operators.
Malcolm Kerr, Vice President, International Sales, commented, “The combination of the success of NANO Non-Skid and our ability gain new customers in the Gulf of Mexico, the Middle East and West Africa all contributed to this sales success”
Tesla NanoCoatings’ unmatched carbon nanotechnology was further enhanced by the addition of five patents to its already extensive patent portfolio of 40 patents. The two most worthy patents received in 2021 are the 2x1 Wet Edge™ a patent for its breakthrough 2x1 Wet Edge™ which is a wet-on-wet process that delivers major time and cost savings along with technologically advanced corrosion protection advantages.
It’s second patent is for Super CNT. Tesla NanoCoatings’ one-coat coating is self-stratifying separating into a primer / topcoat carbon nanotube polymer laminate when applied. The self-stratifying layers produce the advantages of a tough multi-layer carbon nanocoating system in one single coat, significantly improving corrosion protection, reducing costs and providing rapid return to service.
Tesla NanoCoatings, Inc. the global leader in carbon nanotechnology, added Ted Hammer as its Principal Development Scientist. As a Doctoral Research Assistant at Tesla NanoCoatings over the last three years, Hammer has been involved with various new product development projects, laboratory testing, and technical service work. “Ted did an outstanding job as Doctoral Research Assistant and we’re pleased to have him join the company as a Principal Development Scientist,” stated Todd Hawkins, President and CEO, Tesla NanoCoatings, Inc.
The carbon nanotechnology leader finished 2021 in a strong position and looking forward to continued success in 2022.
Joseph Barone
Tesla NanoCoatings
+1 610-764-1232
Joseph.Barone@teslanano.com