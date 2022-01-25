Register Now for the 24th Annual Iowa Farmers Market Association Workshop

DES MOINES, Iowa (Jan. 25, 2022) – Registration for the 24th annual Iowa Farmers Market Association (IFMA) Workshop is now open. The event, organized by the IFMA with assistance from the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, will take place on Feb. 12, 2022. It will be held at the Gateway Hotel and Conference Center, 2100 Green Hills Drive, Ames, IA 50014, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The workshop brings together farmers market managers and vendors from around the state to share ideas about promoting and growing their markets.

Topics will include new trends in using social media, successful strategies for long-term partnering with local businesses, a panel of farmers market managers sharing successes and challenges, updates from state partners including the Department’s Farmers Market Nutrition Program and the Healthiest State Initiative’s Double Up Food Bucks Program, and market guidance from the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals. The Department’s Weights and Measures Bureau will also be on hand to inspect and license NTEP certified scales.

The Iowa Farm Bureau Federation will again be offering free consumer market bags on a market basis. Attendees will also have the opportunity to receive training to be certified in the Department’s Farmers Market Nutrition Program.

Participants have the option to register and pay online through Eventbrite. The full agenda and a printable registration form is available on the IFMA website at iafarmersmarkets.org.

Questions about the event can be directed to Paul Ovrom with the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship at 515-242-6239 or paul.ovrom@iowaagriculture.gov.