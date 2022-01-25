Submit Release
News Search

There were 888 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,653 in the last 365 days.

Register Now for the 24th Annual Iowa Farmers Market Association Workshop

Register Now for the 24th Annual Iowa Farmers Market Association Workshop

DES MOINES, Iowa (Jan. 25, 2022) – Registration for the 24th annual Iowa Farmers Market Association (IFMA) Workshop is now open. The event, organized by the IFMA with assistance from the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, will take place on Feb. 12, 2022. It will be held at the Gateway Hotel and Conference Center, 2100 Green Hills Drive, Ames, IA 50014, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The workshop brings together farmers market managers and vendors from around the state to share ideas about promoting and growing their markets.

Topics will include new trends in using social media, successful strategies for long-term partnering with local businesses, a panel of farmers market managers sharing successes and challenges, updates from state partners including the Department’s Farmers Market Nutrition Program and the Healthiest State Initiative’s Double Up Food Bucks Program, and market guidance from the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals. The Department’s Weights and Measures Bureau will also be on hand to inspect and license NTEP certified scales.

The Iowa Farm Bureau Federation will again be offering free consumer market bags on a market basis. Attendees will also have the opportunity to receive training to be certified in the Department’s Farmers Market Nutrition Program.

Participants have the option to register and pay online through Eventbrite. The full agenda and a printable registration form is available on the IFMA website at iafarmersmarkets.org.

Questions about the event can be directed to Paul Ovrom with the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship at 515-242-6239 or paul.ovrom@iowaagriculture.gov.

You just read:

Register Now for the 24th Annual Iowa Farmers Market Association Workshop

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.