LOCAL BUSINESS OWNER AND MOTHER OF FIVE NAMED MRS. ATLANTIC COAST INTERNATIONAL 2022

FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kristin Bishop, a local business owner, devoted wife, and mother to five is named Mrs. Atlantic Coast 2022 in the upcoming Mrs. International pageant in Kingsport, TN on July 22nd and 23rd. Kristin previously competed as Mrs. Virginia International 2021 and will be returning advocating for her Platform Until They Are Empty.

Kristin and her husband Brian are adoptive parents to their youngest two children, and they, along with the millions of children they had to leave behind, serve as the foundation for her life work and platform, Until They Are Empty. “The gravity of walking my 4-year-old daughter out of an institution weighing 23 pounds fully clothed will never be lost on me”, was posted on Kristin’s social media the day she was granted custody of her daughter and they left the institution for the last time.

On average, there are 1.5 million children living in institutions across Eastern Europe. 4 out of 5 of them, which equates to 1.2 million children were placed there intentionally because they have a non-correctable medical diagnosis. Of those intentionally placed children, 600 thousand will never make it to their 21st birthday. For Kristin, those statistics are alarming as they should be for everyone, and that’s why it is her life mission and goal as Mrs. International to reduce those statistics through her platform. Until They Are Empty is a focused initiative to empty the child institutions in Eastern European countries by preventing the initial separation of birth families through the Don’t be Sorry social movement while finding more American families for children already living in these institutions, and finally by eliminating the financial barriers of international adoption through her non-profit For This Child Foundation for Adoption.

