Atopic Dermatitis Treatment Market is expected to reach US$ 7.6 Billion by 2029 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Atopic Dermatitis Treatment Market - Analysis, Outlook, Growth, Trends, Forecasts

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Atopic Dermatitis Treatment Market was valued at US$ 5.2 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 7.6 Bn by 2029, finds Future Market Insights (FMI) in a recent market survey. A new market research report by Future Market Insights on the atopic dermatitis treatment market includes global industry analysis 2014–2021 and opportunity assessment 2022–2029.



The report investigates the atopic dermatitis treatment market and provides critical insights for the forecast period of 2022-2029. As per the findings of the report, the global Atopic Dermatitis Treatment Market is projected to experience significant growth over the forecast period, due to increasing prevalence, promising pipeline molecules, higher treatment compliance, increasing access to treatment medication in developing countries, favorable reimbursement policies, increasing government support for research and development, and advancing technology.

Data Points Market Insights Market Value 2021 USD 5.2 Bn Market Value 2029 USD 7.6 Bn CAGR 2022-2029 4.8% Share of Top 5 Countries 52.1%

The global atopic dermatitis treatment market was valued ~ US$ 5.2 Bn in 2021, and is expected to increase at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period of 2022 and 2029.

Corticosteroids Remain the Drug of Choice

Corticosteroids are referred as the first choice of treatment for the inflammation and pain relief. These medications are known to have effects, for example, decreasing tingling, allergic reaction, swelling and redness.

Around 30 corticosteroid compounds have been licensed for atopic dermatitis treatment, of which ‘hydrocortisone’ is considered as the first. In addition, increasing innovations have resulted in the advent of topical non-corticosteroids immunomodulators and target medications, for example, immunomodulators such as pimecrolimus and tacrolimus, which in turn, is likely to fuel the growth of the atopic dermatitis treatment market. Moreover, topical corticosteroids are expected to play an important roles in the atopic dermatitis treatment.



Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Historical Data Available for 2014-2021 Market Analysis USD Million for Value Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and Middle East & Africa Key Countries Covered US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Poland, Russia, France, U.K., Germany, Spain, Italy, BENELUX, Nordic, China, India, Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN, GCC Countries, Turkey, North Africa and South Africa Key Segments Covered Drugs, Mode of Administration, Distribution Channel and Region Key Companies Profiled • Sanofi SA



• Galderma SA



• Allergan Plc.



• Novartis



• Bristol-Myers Squibb



• Bayer AG



• Meda Pharmaceuticals



• Astellas Pharma Inc.



• Anacor Pharmaceutical Inc.



• Regeneron Pharmaceuticals



• Valeant Pharmaceutical International Inc. Report Coverage Market Forecast, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, Strategic Growth Initiatives

North America to Offer High Sales Opportunities

Growth prospects of the atopic dermatitis treatment market are likely to be high in North America over the forecast period of 2022-2029. Factors such as, greater treatment awareness among the patient population across the United States and Canada, early adoption of novel prescriptions, advanced healthcare infrastructure, better and favorable reimbursement policies, and increasing business associations of pharmaceutical organizations with contract research organizations in developing markets will continue to propel the atopic dermatitis treatment market growth.

Despite the fact that the U.S and Canada deal with heavy investment in healthcare infrastructure as well as per capita expenditure, there are increasing number of campaigns organized each year by specific establishments, for example, National Eczema Associations, the PAN Foundation, and pharmaceutical organizations, which are envisaged to work to the advantage of several market vendors.

Hospital Pharmacies - The Key Distribution Channel for Atopic Dermatitis Treatment

Sales of medication for atopic dermatitis treatment through hospital pharmacies will continue to account for relatively high share in the market, as they can stock large range of prescription medicines, including progressively specific and investigational medications. Hospital pharmacies may provide a tremendous amount of medications every day, which is distributed to wards and to intensive care units as per the patient's prescription schedule.

Topical Drug Administration- A Preferred Mode

Topical mode of administration remains highly preferred among the patient pool of atopic dermatitis. Advent of topical non-corticosteroids immunomodulators is the major factor for the growth in the demand for atopic dermatitis treatment. As topical administration gains prominence, major corticosteroids medications are formulated as topical, in addition to their benefits over oral dosage form.

Atopic Dermatitis Treatment Market: Vendor Insights

The report highlights some of the prominent market players, who have established themselves as leaders in the global atopic dermatitis treatment market. Some of the examples of key players in the global atopic dermatitis treatment market are Sanofi S.A., Galderma S.A., Allergan Plc., Novartis, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Bayer AG, Meda Pharmaceuticals Inc., Astellas Pharma, Inc., Anacor Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, and Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

