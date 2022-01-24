2022-01-24 10:39:38.273 Father-Daughter Shopping Trip Ends with $1 Million Scratchers Win

2022-01-24 10:39:38.273

A father and daughter were shopping at Hy-Vee, 1307 E. North Ave. in Belton, when the daughter decided to purchase a $10 Missouri Lottery “100X The Bucks” Scratchers ticket. Inspired, the father immediately bought the next ticket.

They were in the car when he realized he’d uncovered one of the game’s $1 million top prizes. After pulling over, they scanned the ticket on the Missouri Lottery mobile app and verified it was a winner.

When asked if he had plans for his winnings, he said, “No plans.”

“No plans? Not going to buy a new car?” his daughter asked.

“Nope,” he quickly replied.

“I asked if he wanted a new pair of shoes and he told me, ‘No, I’m just going to polish these,’” the daughter chuckled. “He said he’s got a lot of wear in them yet.”

In the last fiscal year, players who purchased tickets in Cass County won more than $14.3 million in total Missouri Lottery prizes.

Retailers in the county received more than $1.4 million in commissions and bonuses, and education programs in the county received more than $2.9 million in appropriated Lottery proceeds. To see how these funds were distributed in the county, visit MOLottery.com.