2022-01-25 08:29:55.513 $50,000 Powerball Prize Sold in Buckner

Thriftway, 12 E. Monroe St. in Buckner, was one of two retailers to sell a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket for the Dec. 29 drawing. 

The winner, who matched four out of five white-ball numbers, as well as the Powerball number, claimed their prize at the Missouri Lottery’s Kansas City regional office on Jan. 11.

The winning Powerball numbers for the Dec. 29 drawing were 2, 6, 9, 33 and 39 with a Powerball number of 11. The other $50,000 winning ticket from that night was purchased at Dierbergs, 222 N. Highway 67, in Florissant.

Powerball is a $2 per play multi-state Draw Game with drawings held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9:59 p.m. All current and past winning numbers can be found at MOLottery.com. 

In FY21, players in Jackson County won more than $92.3 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $9.3 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $22.4 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county. 

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.  

