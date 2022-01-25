Global Water Purifier Market is estimated to be US$ 84,870 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of 19.8% during the forecast period - By PMI

Global Water Purifier Market, By Technology (UV, RO, and Gravity based), By Portability (Portable, and Non-portable), By Distribution Channel (Retail Sales, Direct Sales, and Online), and By End User (Commercial and Residential) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2030

Global Water Purifier Market accounted for US$ 36285 million in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 84870 million by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.90%. Purifiers of drinking water are systems or pieces of equipment that purify the water. Activated carbon, UV technology, and reverse osmosis are some of the technologies used in water purifiers (RO). Due to an increase in pollutants, dissolved solids, chemical compounds, and other materials, the demand for water purifiers has expanded over time. Water quality is deteriorating as a result of rising water contamination brought on by ongoing industrial expansion and unregulated waste discharge into water sources. Water purifier demand is predicted to rise at a quick rate throughout the forecast period, owing to rising consumer health concerns.

Global Water Purifier Market, By Technology (UV, RO, and Gravity based), By Portability (Portable, and Non-portable), By Distribution Channel (Retail Sales, Direct Sales, and Online), and By End User (Commercial and Residential) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2030

Key Highlights:

In 2021, INVI-U1 is India's first under-the-counter inline UV water purifier, according to A. O. Smith, a leader in water heating and water treatment devices. A double protection layer of UV Silver Activated Post Carbon (SAPC) technology powers the product's elegant and compact design.

In 2021, Livpure, a pioneer in providing healthy and sustainable living, has unveiled another another futuristic range that represents a significant advancement in RO (Reverse Osmosis) based water purifiers. According to the Asian Development Bank, India would have a 50 percent water shortfall by 2030.

Analyst View:

The expansion of the water purifier market is aided by rising disposable income in emerging economies. Customers' purchasing power increases as their income rises, resulting in an enhanced standard of living. Furthermore, increased municipal availability of safe water and an increase in the number of water recycling procedures are driving demand for water purification systems in developing countries. Some growing economies, such as Brazil and China, have seen a growth in disposable income as a result of population skill improvement and increased employment in service-oriented industries. This has contributed to the growth of the water purifier market by increasing demand for water purification systems in these fields. As people's concerns about their health and well-being have grown, cleanliness practices have become more prevalent. This is a major element that has aided in the expansion of the global water purifiers market. Furthermore, improved diagnoses, widespread access of healthcare services, and changes in economic and social systems have all benefited consumer health in diverse countries. As a result, as people become more health conscious and the prevalence of waterborne diseases rises, the need for water purifiers.





Key Market Insights from the report:

Global Water Purifier Market accounted for US$ 36285 million in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 84870 million by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.90%. The Global Water Purifier Market is segmented based on technology, portability, distribution channel, end-user and region.

Based on Technology, Global Water Purifier Market is segmented into UV, RO, and Gravity based.

Based on Portability, Global Water Purifier Market is segmented into Portable, and Non-portable.

Based on Distribution Channel, Global Water Purifier Market is segmented into Retail Sales, Direct Sales, and Online.

Based on End-User, Global Water Purifier Market is segmented into Commercial and Residential.

By Region, the Global Water Purifier Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Global Water Purifier Market:

Some of the major players operating in the global industrial water purifier include Amway Corporation, A. O. Smith Corporation (Aquasana Inc.), Best Water Technology, Eureka Forbes Limited, Halo Source Inc., Kent Ro System Ltd., LG Electronics, Panasonic Corporation, Suez Water Technologies & Solutions (SUEZ), and Tata Chemicals Ltd.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

