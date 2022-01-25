President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Directs $100 Million to Lower Heating and Cooling Bills

As President Biden and his Administration work to lower costs for working families, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra announced the release of $100 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to help families pay their outstanding heating and cooling bills. This funding comes on top of investment in the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) through the American Rescue Plan and the Continuing Resolution most recently passed by Congress.

The $100 million is the first installment of the five-year, $500 million investment in the program provided from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. With historic investments from the American Rescue Plan, Bipartisan Infrastructure Law,and Continuing Resolution, the Biden-Harris Administration has spearheaded the largest distribution of funds over a 12-month period since LIHEAP was established in 1981.

“Millions of working families are experiencing unusually high heating and cooling costs, and it is important that we provide them with the support they need,” said Secretary Becerra. “I will continue to work with President Biden to protect the health and well-being of all families in need and help lower their energy bills.”

ACF’s Acting Assistant Secretary JooYeun Chang noted, “The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is a landmark piece of legislation that provides support at a time when LIHEAP will be an important part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s efforts to lower costs for working families.”

The $500 million included in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, also known as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, is the Administration’s third appropriation of LIHEAP funding in the past year. In March 2021, Congress more than doubled the annual amount of LIHEAP funding – appropriating $4.5 billion in supplemental funding through the American Rescue Plan Act, in order to account for higher needs resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. In September 2021, Congress appropriated $3.7 billion in annual LIHEAP funding through the Continuing Resolution. In total, the three appropriations mark a historic investment of nearly $8 billion over a 12-month period. A state-by-state breakdown of how this historic funding is being allocated can be found below.

LIHEAP is critical to helping vulnerable households meet their home energy needs this winter, particularly as heating costs are estimated to rise significantly. Low-income households expend three times more of their income on energy costs than more affluent households. This funding moves the needle on energy justice – improving the equitable distribution of assistance.

“Our job is to help low-income households maintain continuous, affordable and safe home heating and cooling services, as well as address each energy crisis as quickly as possible,” stated Dr. Lanikque Howard, director of the Office of Community Services at ACF. “The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will help deliver progress towards these efforts.”

Individuals interested in applying for energy assistance can search for their local LIHEAP intake agency or office using HHS’ map of LIHEAP Local Agency Locations. Alternatively, they can contact their state, territory or tribal office, or contact ACF’s Office of Community Services for assistance at 1-866-674-6327. Please visit the LIHEAP website or read the LIHEAP brochure in English or Spanish to get more information.

About the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP)

Since 1981, the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) has been providing critical home energy assistance to those most in need. Eligible households receive benefits for heating, cooling, and crisis assistance, weatherization, budget counseling, and/or other vital services to help achieve safe and healthy indoor air quality and temperature. More than 30 million American households experience high energy burden with more than five million households receiving assistance through LIHEAP each year. These services have been a lifeline to many individuals and families who would have faced shutoffs or would have had unmanageable arrears, not to mention the health implications of unsafe indoor temperatures, particularly for households with members who are elderly, disabled and/or a young child.

HHS LIHEAP Funding Awards that May be Used in FY 2022