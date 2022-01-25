Global digital therapeutic market to reach $23.56 billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Digital therapeutic market is positively impacted by the COVID-19, due to rise in the adoption of digital health & increase in the occurrence of chronic disease

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global digital therapeutic market generated $3.53 billion in 2020, and is predicted to reach $23.56 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.6% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of major drivers & opportunities, key segments, investment pockets, competitive landscape, and key players.

Onkar Sumant, a Manager, Healthcare at Allied Market Research, stated, "Rise in acceptance of smartphones and tablets along with healthcare apps, increase in need to control healthcare expenses, and surge in the occurrence of chronic diseases fuel the global digital therapeutic market growth. On the contrary, lack of awareness regarding digital therapeutic in emerging countries and patient data privacy concerns hinder the market growth. On the contrary, extensive product pipeline will create lucrative opportunities for the market players."

COVID-19 scenario:

• Increase in acceptance of digital health impacted the market positively. Owing to country-wide lockdowns and social distancing measures healthcare sectors have adopted digital therapeutic solutions to help patients.

• The pandemic has interrupted distribution, production, and disrupted the supply chain.

• The stay-at-home measures have led to less active life and increased mental stress, and increased prevalence of chronic diseases. This has caused rise in demand for digital therapeutic devices and software across the globe.

The global digital therapeutic market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, sales channel, and region.

By application, the diabetes segment contributed to the largest share in 2020, holding nearly one-fourth of the global digital therapeutic market. The central nervous system diseases segment, on the other hand, is expected to showcase the fastest CAGR of 24.2% throughout the forecast period.

By product type, the software segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global digital therapeutic market. The segment is anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 21.0% from 2021 to 2028. The report includes analysis of the devices segment.

By region, the market across North America dominated in 2020, holding nearly half of the global digital therapeutic market. Europe, on the other hand, is anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 22.7% throughout the forecast period.

Key leading players of the global digital therapeutic market include Akili Interactive Labs, Inc., 2MORROW, Inc., Click Therapeutic, Inc., Fitbit, Inc., Happify, Inc., Kaia Health, Pear Therapeutic, Inc., Livongo Health, Inc., Medtronic Plc., Omada Health, Inc., Proteus Digital Health, Inc., Voluntis, Inc., Resmed, Inc., and Welldoc, Inc.

