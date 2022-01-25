Global medical implant market to reach $147.46 billion by 2027: Allied Market Research

MedicalImplant

Increase in the occurrence of chronic diseases and rise in awareness toward different types of implants fuel the growth of the global medical implant market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global medical implant market generated $85.38 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $147.46 billion by 2027, manifesting a CAGR of 7.2% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides a detailed analysis of major drivers & opportunities, key segments, investment pockets, competitive landscape, and key players.

Onkar Sumant, a Manager, Healthcare at Allied Market Research, stated, "Increase in the elderly population and surge in the prevalence of chronic diseases, technological developments in the field of medical implants, and rise in the adoption of a medical implant solution fuel the global medical implant market. Moreover, the progress of healthcare infrastructure in emerging countries and rise in the number of FDA approvals for performing complicated trials benefit the market. On the other hand, high cost of a medical implant and strict approval process hinder the market. On the contrary, the potential of APAC region and developing countries, increase in awareness toward a better quality of life, and progress of minimally invasive and non-surgical procedures create market opportunities."

COVID-19 scenario:

• During the pandemic, The American College of Surgeons (ACS) issued guidelines for triage of vascular surgery patients, which caused medical professionals to postpone non-emergency vascular procedures.

• As per new government directives and hospital regulations, vascular procedures are restricted for life or limb salvaging cases only. This has affected the global medical implant market negatively.

• The medical staff has been reallocated to COVID wards during the pandemic.

The global medical implant market is segmented on the basis of product type, biomaterial, and region.

By product type, the orthopedic implants segment held the largest market share, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global market in 2019, and is expected to lead during the forecast period. The segment is also anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.3% from 2020 to 2027.

By biomaterial type, the metallic biomaterials segment contributed to the largest market share in 2019, holding nearly two-thirds of the global market. The segment is estimated to lead by 2027. On the other hand, the polymers biomaterials segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market is analyzed across Asia-Pacific, Europe, LAMEA, and North America. The market across North America held a major share in 2019, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global medical implant market, and is expected to lead during the forecast period. However, the Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 8.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Key leading players of the global medical implant market include Johnson and Johnson, Medtronic Plc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Biotronik, Globus Medical, Inc., LivaNova PLC, NuVasive, Inc., Institut Straumann AG, Integra LifeSciences Holding Corporation, and Conmed Corporation.

