Hybrid Electric Jet Market Forecast Significant Growth Opportunity and Latest Research Methodology - JetBlue, EasyJet

Hybrid Electric Jet Market

#3200,SEATTLE, WASHINGTION , UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global hybrid electric jet market is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 56.42% over the forecast period.

The objective of this study is to identify and estimate market opportunities of countries for the last few years and to forecast the market revenues for the next five years. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global Hybrid Electric Jet market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The research reports are an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

The hybrid-electric jet is becoming an increasingly popular choice for industries such as aerospace, defense, law enforcement, oil & gas, energy, and others. In fact, the technology is available now in all the major jet and engine industries such as Cessna Pilots and Air Force aircraft manufacturers, as well as civil aircraft manufacturers. However, the hybrid-electric jet is proving to be most popular among commercial and military industries. There are three main benefits to the hybrid electric jet. These benefits include cost saving, improved aircraft performance, and environmental benefits. Each of these benefits has unique and important facets to their own, but their combination leads to significant cost savings. This allows for greater profits, improved operational efficiency, and better quality, which ultimately translates into better customer satisfaction.



Decline in greenhouse emissions is expected to drive growth of the global hybrid electric jet market during the forecast period. Greenhouse gases such as methane, carbon dioxide, and nitrous oxide are major causes of global warming and air pollution. According to the Europe Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), electric engine utilization in jets is expected to decrease nitrous oxide by 90% and carbon dioxide by 75%. According to the same source, it is expected to reduce noise levels to 65% by 2050. Furthermore, hybrid electric jets save a lot of money on fuel costs and hence are cost-efficient. Thus, these factors are expected to boost the global hybrid electric jet market growth in the near future. Furthermore, technological advancements in electric aircraft are expected to accelerate growth of the global hybrid electric jet market in the near future.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:

‣ Zunum Aero

‣ Boeing HorizonX

‣ Uber Technologies Inc

‣ JetBlue Technology

‣ Siemens AG

‣ Airbus SE

‣ Rolls Royce

‣ Lilium

‣ EasyJet Ltd.

‣ Wright Electric.

𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐝𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲:-

The Hybrid Electric Jet Market research report covers the qualitative as well as quantitative business data on the industry with a complete analysis of industry value chain, share investments, Porter's analysis, swot analysis, and PEST (Political, Economic, Social & Technological factor) analysis of the market. The evaluation of the primary and secondary research methodology of key players in the given research report offers a thorough evaluation of the company shares, product growth, application, segment, and regional scope of the companies profiled in this report.

However, rising cost of operations including the cost of lithium-ion battery is expected to hamper the global hybrid electric jet market growth over the forecast period. Among regions, Europe is expected to witness significant growth in the global hybrid electric jet market during the forecast period. This is owing to the presence of key aircraft manufacturers such as Airbus SE, Rolls Royce, and Siemens AG in the region.



