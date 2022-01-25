N.C. Oil and Gas Commission to meet on Feb. 8
Raleigh
The North Carolina Oil and Gas Commission will meet virtually on Feb. 8, 2022. The meeting will begin at 10 a.m., and the public may join the meeting by computer or phone.
An agenda and supporting documents will be posted prior to the meeting on the Commission website.
Oil and Gas Commission Meeting
When: 10 a.m.–12 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022
Where: Webex meeting link
Meeting Password: NCOGCQ1
Join by Phone: +1-415-655-0003 US TOLL
Meeting Number (Access Code): 2421 228 8868
Among its duties, the Commission has the authority to regulate the spacing of wells for oil and gas exploration, establish areas where oil and gas drilling can occur, and limit the production of oil and gas exploration. The Commission is required to submit annual progress reports to the Joint Legislative Commission on Energy Policy and the Environmental Review Commission. Employees with N.C. Department of Environmental Quality serve as staff to the Commission and enforce rules the Commission adopts.