Anticoagulants Market In U.S To Witness Huge Growth and Revenue Acceleration by 2030

AntiCoagulants Market

U.S. Anticoagulants Market by Product (Betrixaban, Dabigatran, Edoxaban, Rivaroxaban, and Eliquis) & by Application (Cardiovascular Diseases, Coronary Artery Diseases, Cardiac Arrhythmia)” — Allied Market Research

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "U.S. Anticoagulants Market by Product (Betrixaban, Dabigatran, Edoxaban, Rivaroxaban, and Eliquis) and by Application (Cardiovascular Diseases, Coronary Artery Diseases, Cardiac Arrhythmia, Myocardial Infarction, Heart Valve Replacement, and Others) - Opportunities and Industry Forecasts, 2020-2030". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Anticoagulants are used to treat blood clotting. Blood clots are formed when platelets aggregate and protein binds to form a solid mass. However, blood clotting is essential to stop excessive bleeding in diseases such as hemophilia. Anticoagulants are used to treat clot formation by stopping the platelets aggregation.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The COVID-19 impact on the U.S. Anticoagulants market is unpredictable and is expected to remain in force till the fourth quarter of 2021.

2) The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement strict lockdowns and banned import-export of nonessential items for most of 2021. This led to sudden fall in the availability of important raw materials.

3) Moreover, nationwide lockdowns forced manufacturing facilities to partially or completely shut their operations.

4) Adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in delays in activities and initiatives regarding development of reliable and innovative drone analytics systems globally.

The U.S. Anticoagulants market is segmented on the basis of product and application. Based on product, the market is divided into betrixaban, dabigatran, edoxaban, rivaroxaban, and eliquis. In terms of end-user, it is classified into cardiovascular diseases, coronary artery diseases, cardiac arrhythmia, myocardial infarction, heart valve replacement, and others.

By Type

•Betrixaban

•Dabigatran

•Edoxaban

•Rivaroxaban

•Eliquis

𝗟𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:

•Pfizer Inc.

•AstraZeneca

•Novartis Global

•Merck & Co. Inc.

•Biocon

•GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

•Concord Biotech

•Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

•Sun Pharma

•Abbott Laboratories

