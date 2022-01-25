ICARO™ and TIM Brasil Announce Exclusive Streaming Concert with world Pop Star Diarra Sylla

TIM Brasil customers to have free access to concert on January 26th on TIM News. This event is presented in partnership with ICARO™ Media Group

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, US, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TIM Brasil and ICARO™ Media Group, a leading company in AI-driven media technology for global telecom and broadcast media companies, announce the exclusive and unprecedented broadcast of the live pocket show of Diarra Sylla, global pop music sensation and former member of the band Now United. The event marks the debut of an area dedicated to Live Streaming, with entertainment content provided for TIM users without affecting their data allowances. The 30-minute pocket show will be available to over 35M subscribers, and will take place on January 26, starting at 5 PM EST, at https://timnews.com.br/timtv/diarra_sylla, on TIM News (https://timnews.com.br/).

TIM News was launched in May 2021 and features content in Entertainment, Sports, Politics and much more. The platform has already been accessed by more than 2.5 million TIM customers, with ICARO™ as a partner in its development and management. With this initiative TIM News kicks off a schedule of live entertainment content throughout the year, with fun for the whole family.

“We realize that our customers on TIM News are highly engaged and that entertainment is one of the top three topics of interest on the platform,” explains Leonardo Siqueira, Transformation Director at TIM Brasil. “Therefore we want to further increase the engagement of our users by offering unique and exclusive benefits within the space, and also to take advantage of opportunities to monetize the base and generate new revenues for the partnership.”

“ICARO keeps driving engagement to its partners, and Tim News Portal is a great example of that,” stated Bruno Pereira, Chief Revenue Officer of ICARO Media Group. “Our creative thinking, mixed with technical ability and ICARO Ads, allows us to bring to partners like TIM differentiation and monetization second-to-none in this market. The Diarra concert is a great example of out-of-the box thinking and innovation.”

“‘The Diarra Live Streaming Concert’ is the first of many new initiatives in our strategy to expand and target youth engagements,” stated Paul Feller, Chairman & CEO of ICARO Media Group. “We established a plan in partnership with TIM Brasil to increase engagement to its addressable user base, to increase monetization opportunities, and to bring new revenue innovations that will include crypto and other exciting surprises to soon be announced. We are very pleased to partner with the innovative team at TIM.”

This initiative is supported by ZooOme, a video platform that connects channels and personalities from sports, music, entertainment, cinema and influencers with their fans and potential sponsors (https://zoome.tv/).

About ICARO

ICARO empowers Global Telecoms, Media Companies and Broadcast television networks, with over 220M subscribers under contract in LATAM and North America, to create personalized content offerings and digital experiences for their customers. Through both its SaaS platform and AI-powered direct-to-consumer products, ICARO gives media companies and global telcos the ability to grow revenues, build audiences, and access turnkey solutions to stay competitive in an evolving media and technology marketplace. The ICARO platform features include access to a premium content library in several languages, international content distribution solutions, advanced geofencing controls, e-commerce integrations, advertising integrations, multimedia management and curation tools, metadata enhancement and optimization, channels and playlists, and video management and hosting. ICARO’s platforms support multi-language digital content to a growing list of publishers, telco partners and media groups. ICARO is headquartered in New York, with international offices located in Los Angeles, São Paulo, Mexico City, Toronto, Boca Raton and London. For more information, please visit www.icaromediagroup.com.

About TIM Brasil

“To evolve together with courage, transforming technology into freedom” is the purpose of TIM, which operates throughout Brazil with telecommunications services, focused on the pillars of innovation, customer experience and agility. The company is recognized for leading important movements in the market since the beginning of its operations in the country and is at the forefront of society's digital transformation, in line with the signature of the brand: "Imagine possibilities". Since 2015, it has been a leader in 4G coverage in Brazil, connecting, including the countryside, to enable innovation in agribusiness. It was a pioneer in the activation of 5G networks in the country, with the creation of Living Labs in 2019, and is ready for the next generation of mobile networks.

TIM values diversity and promotes an ever more inclusive culture, with a work environment based on respect. The company is committed with best practices in Environmental, Social and Governance, and that is why it is part of important portfolios in the Brazilian Stock Market, such as S&P/B3 Brazil ESG, Efficient Carbon Index (ICO2) and Business Sustainability Index (ISE), being the Telecom operator for longer consecutive years in this list (14 years). TIM is also part of B3 New Market, acknowledged as the highest level of Corporate Governance, it was the first Telecom company recognized by the Controller General of the Union (CGU) with the "Pró-ética" seal and it is the first Telecom operator to obtain the ISO 37.001 certificate. Along with TIM Institute, it has benefited more than 700 thousand people since 2013, democratizing science, technology and innovation in about 500 cities in the country.

For more information, visit: https://www.tim.com.br.

Forward-Looking Statements: Statements in this press release relating to plans, strategies, projections of results, and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Securities Act of 1934. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors. Although the company’s management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the company cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. The company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.