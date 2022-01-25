Art Nouveau Architecture: The Renovation of Villa Marentino
EINPresswire.com/ -- Built by Count Marentino at the beginning of the last century in the heart of Turin, the elegant Liberty villa, named after the Count, is located in an area of the city full of Art Nouveau buildings, on the “Corso Francia” road axis. After an initial conservative restoration at the end of the 1980s - when the current owners bought it - Villa Marentino has now undergone a second major renovation.
Five months of work on the second floor of the building unified two residential units to create a large manor house on three floors, with a large panoramic terrace overlooking the hill of Superga. The restoration combined the careful choice of materials together with the use of innovative technologies, to create a home that would enhance the architectural context, achieving new values of energy efficiency, combining aesthetics and sustainability.
Inside, the owners have added functional elements from contemporary design to surfaces of great character.
First of all the Juparanà granite of the staircase built to join the first to the second second floor. A natural material, with a fine grain, with gray, white and black streaks covered with a characteristic pink "cloud".
A similar texture can be found on the floor of the service bathroom, which on the first floor is located in a space right next to the entrance. In this case, however, it is the Opulence porcelain stoneware tiles by Ceramiche Piemme that are inspired by the mineral shades of granite.
A sustainable solution because it uses a material technological and natural at the same time, completely recyclable like the clays from which the ceramics from the company from Modena are born. The richness of the floor is a natural counterpoint to the sobriety of the tile slabs with a Delight finish (from the same Ceramiche Piemme collection) on the walls.
In addition to the elegant style of Opulence, a more contemporary collection has been chosen for the kitchen flooring: the 60X119.5cm tile slabs of the Materia collection in the “Shimmer” color matches well with the warm garnet tones chosen for the furnishings.
Thanks to sophisticated production technologies, Materia combines the typical grinding effect of hand-sanded metal with the small imperfections of craftsmanship.
Information www.ceramichepiemme.it Tel. +39 0536 849111
Ceramiche Piemme
Founded in Maranello (MO) in 1962, Ceramiche Piemme is a company specialising in the production of ceramic floor and wall tiles. The modern production plant in Solignano di Modena with heat recovery kilns produces over 7 million m2 of porcelain stoneware every year.
Ilaria Rizzato
Ceramiche Piemme
+39 0536 849111
