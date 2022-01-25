State Police Arrest Suspect In Worcester Co. Homicide

January 25, 2022

(WEST OCEAN CITY, MD) – Maryland State Police arrested a suspect wanted in connection with the murder of a man found dead yesterday in a motel parking lot in Worcester County.

The suspect is identified as Sherronte Maurice Robins, 40, of Ocean City, Maryland. Robins was arrested at 10:30 p.m. last night. After consultation with the Worcester County State’s Attorney, Robins was charged with first- and second-degree murder, first and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment. He was transported to the Worcester County Detention Center for an initial appearance before a court commissioner.

The deceased victim is identified as Nicholas Pittman, 37, of Ocean City, Md. Pittman was pronounced deceased at the scene. His body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m. yesterday, deputies from the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office and troopers from the Maryland State Police Berlin Barrack responded to a motel complex in the 9000 block of Elm Street in West Ocean City for a reported assault. Upon arrival, police found the victim lying in the parking lot unresponsive with trauma to the neck area. EMS responded to the scene and provided medical support. Pittman was pronounced deceased inside the ambulance shortly thereafter.

Investigators from the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit and the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation assumed the investigation and conducted neighborhood checks and interviews with nearby residents. Information developed during the preliminary investigation indicates the suspect and the victim lived together in the motel. Police believe an altercation between the two men took place inside the room where they lived.

State Police Forensic Sciences Division crime scene technicians responded to conduct scene processing and evidence collection, after a search warrant was obtained. Evidence believed to have been linked to the murder was recovered from the crime scene.

A motive for this crime has not been established at this time. The investigation is continuing.

Sherronte Maurice Robins

