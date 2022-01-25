Submit Release
Over 190 Schools Closed on Jan. 17-22 Due to COVID-19

MOROCCO, January 25 - A total of 5,802 COVID-19 cases were recorded in public and private schools in various regions of the Kingdom, during the period from January 17 to 22, which led to to the closure of 196 schools, said the Ministry of National Education, Preschool and Sports.

A total of 495 classes were closed during this period, in addition to 30 schools belonging to foreign missions, the ministry added in a release published on its Facebook page.

The Rabat-Salé-Kenitra region came first with a total of 1,272 confirmed cases, followed by Fez-Meknes with 1,000 cases.

The two regions were also in the lead in terms of the number of schools closed, with respectively 112 and 24.

The ministry's approved protocol requires class closure and adoption of distance learning for a period of seven days after three or more cases are reported at the same school in a week.

When ten or more cases are recorded in different classes at the school level, the decision to close the school and adopt distance learning for a period of seven days is taken in coordination with the competent authorities, according to the protocol, which requires compliance with all the precautionary measures and measures issued as part of the health protocol.

MAP 24 January 2022

Over 190 Schools Closed on Jan. 17-22 Due to COVID-19

