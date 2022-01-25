Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market set to reach $153,320 Million through to 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.2%

Autoimmune disease therapeutics market was valued at $109,833 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $153,320 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.2%

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market by Drug Class (Anti-Inflammatory, Antihyperglycemics, NSAIDs, Interferons, and Others), Indication (Rheumatic Disease, Type 1 Diabetes, Multiple Sclerosis, , Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Others) and Sales Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Drug Store & Retail Pharmacy, and Online Store): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Rise in the adoption of autoimmune disease therapeutics, increase in incidence of autoimmune disease, and wide availability of advanced therapeutics are the major drivers of the global autoimmune disease therapeutics market. However, high cost associated with advanced autoimmune disease therapeutics hampers the market. On the contrary, growth opportunities in the emerging economies and strong presence of pipeline drugs are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

Abbott Laboratories

Amgen Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

AstraZeneca plc.

Johnson & Johnson

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Pfizer Inc.

Novartis AG

UCB S.A

Key Findings of theAutoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market:

Based on indication, the rheumatic disease segment held nearly half of the global market share in 2017, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2018 to 2025.

Based on sales channel, the online stores segment is expected to experience rapid growth and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period 2018-2025.

Depending on drug class, the anti-inflammatory segment accounted for nearly half of the global market share in 2017, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2018 to 2025.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

North America accounted for a major market share in 2017, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. Higher prevalence of autoimmune disease, early diagnosis, easy availability of advanced therapeutics, strong presence of key players, favorable reimbursement in healthcare system, and higher number of trained medical professionals are key drivers of the North America autoimmune disease therapeutics market. On the other side, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to increase in number of target population, rise in adoption of therapeutics with development in healthcare infrastructure.

