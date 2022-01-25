Aerial Work Platform (AWP) Truck Market New Updates with Covid-19 Impact Analysis of Business Opportunities CAGR of 9.9%

Aerial Work Platform (AWP) Truck Market

#3200,SEATTLE, WASHINGTION , UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global aerial work platform (AWP) truck market was valued at US$ 9.8 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 24.3 Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of 9.9% between 2020 and 2027.

The objective of this study is to identify and estimate market opportunities of countries for the last few years and to forecast the market revenues for the next five years. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global Aerial Work Platform (AWP) Truck market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The research reports are an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

An aerial work platform truck, commonly referred to as a cherry picker, boom lift, fixed platform truck, horizontal platform crane, or mobile cherry picker, is a simple mechanical machine used to give temporary access to personnel or heavy equipment, usually in height, for moving to different areas. It has a crane that is either raised above the ground by a rope or hydraulic pump, and that carries a boom. The crane can rotate either vertically or horizontally. It can then move to a specified location on the ground. Usually, this crane system has a series of platforms, or "toggles", where a worker can go to different heights



𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:

➼ XCMG Group

➼ SANY Group

➼ Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science&Technology Co. Ltd.

➼ AICHI CORPORATION

➼ Altec Industries

➼ Bronto Skylift

➼ Hunan RUNSHARE Heavy Industry Company Ltd.

➼ Dinolift

➼ HAULOTTE GROUP

➼ Hunan Sinoboom Intelligent Equipment Co Ltd.

➼ JLG Industries Inc.

➼ Manitou Group

➼ Niftylift (UK) Limited

➼ Skyjack

➼ Zhejiang Dingli Machinery Co Ltd.

➼ Linamar Corporation

➼ Manitex International

The aerial work platform (AWP) truck market is witnessing launch of new products. In February 2021, MEC Aerial Work Platforms launched the Xtra-Deck onto boom lifts. The solution is available on all MEC boom lift platforms so operators can safely gain extra height into confined areas. The lifting capacity of an aerial lift may vary, based on the model. The MEC 34-J micro boom is compact and lightweight at 8,600 pounds (3,900 kg) without compromising construction-grade durability. If you are planning to use one at your business, you must make sure it can lift all the required equipment. The weight of the objects it has to lift also has to be taken into account. In addition, if the structure of the aerial work platforms is not strong enough, the objects it has to lift might tip over. Therefore, the user manual that comes with it should mention clearly the maximum weight of each object that the machine is supposed to lift.

Rental, construction and mining, government, telecommunication, transportation & logistics, and utility are some of the end users in the aerial work platform (AWP) truck market. Scissor lifts, a type of APW is used widely in various industries, and they are among the most popular aerial work platforms used today. One of their main uses is to transport freight, and they can even do it safely, thanks to the safety rails on their platforms. Scissor lifts are mainly used for exterior work at top level, but some are used inside too. The main characteristic they have is their size: they are almost twice as big as an ordinary forklift truck. The trucks have scissor lifts attached on their roofs, which allow them to easily move the heavy objects from one area to another.

𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐜 𝐏𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭:-

Chapter ➊: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Aerial Work Platform (AWP) Truck market

Chapter ➋: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Aerial Work Platform (AWP) Truck Market.

Chapter ➌: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends, and Challenges & Opportunities of the Aerial Work Platform (AWP) Truck market.

Chapter ➍: Presenting the Aerial Work Platform (AWP) Truck Market Factor Analysis, Porter's Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter ➎: Displaying the by Type, End-User, and Region/Country

Chapter ➏: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Aerial Work Platform (AWP) Truck market which consists of its Competitive Landscape

Chapter ➐: To evaluate the Aerial Work Platform (AWP) Truck market by segments, by countries, and by Manufacturers/companies with revenue share and sales.

