Oleoresins Market Revenue Analysis, Demand To Reach USD 2,084.4 Million By 2028

Oleoresins Market Size – USD 2,084.4 Million in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.7%, Market Trends – Higher raw material Prices is a major restraint for market

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Reports and Data, global Oleoresins Market was valued at USD 2,084.4 Million in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2020 to reach USD 2,084.4 Million by the year 2028. As consumers are progressively becoming fitness conscious, there's an increasing modification towards natural and organic products across the world. An oversized number of processed meat and packaged foods manufacturers are moving towards using oleoresins as a substitute to ground spices thanks to hygiene and food safety concerns and straightforward transportability. Food manufacturers also are moving far from synthetic flavors and nature-identical colors and are using oleoresins instead. This shift has played a vital role in propelling the expansion of the industry.

Oleoresins such as paprika, capsicum, black pepper, ginger, garlic, jalapeno, oregano, rosemary, thyme, and more are primarily demanded in the manufacturing of seasonings and condiments including sauces, dips, spice mixes and more. Owing to this, the industry has witnessed significant growth over the review period. Due to the ingredients found in oleoresins such as black pepper, turmeric, and more, there has been a growing demand for these ingredients by the nutraceuticals and pharmaceutical industry. Oleoresins have healing properties such as anti-inflammation, anti-diabetic, anti-depressant, detoxification, pain-relief, anti-fungal, and many more features, which have stimulated their usage in the nutraceuticals industry. The rising demand for oleoresins such as turmeric and paprika by the animal feed industry has also positively impacted the market. These oleoresins are used as growth stimulators and also help in imparting bright yellow color to egg yolks in the poultry industry. Though intense competition from various market players and susceptibility to regulatory changes, the sector is wide-open to intense competition from other players in the herbal segment as well as the pharmaceutical industry. Uncertain availability of raw materials, the raw materials are agro-based, their prices are volatile in nature. This may lead to fluctuation in revenue and profitability.

Top Key Players:

Akay Group (India), Synthite Industries Pvt. Ltd. (India), AVT Naturals (India), Givaudan (Switzerland), PT Indesso Aroma (Indonesia), Vidya Herbs Private Limited (India), Ungerer & Company (US), Kancor Ingredients Ltd. (India), Plant Lipids (India), Kalsec Inc.(US), Gazignaire (France), and Universal Oleoresins (India).

By type, turmeric based resins are extensively utilized in healthcare and pharmaceutical industries to treat several dermatological conditions. The rising application of turmeric oleoresins in food & beverage is thrusting the market growth. The rising food & beverages industry, especially in Asia Pacific, is projected to impel the market. The turmeric oleoresins are growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during the analysis period.

Asia pacific region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecasted period. Increasing consumer awareness regarding the low-calorie diet and healthy diet is driving the market growth. Also, the major production rate is expected to foster the market. For instance, India is the one of the major producers of pepper oleoresins.

Highly qualified and experienced personnel are present at each stage of production. Goods are manufactured in closed systems and conform to the various international food regulation acts. The commodities are free of Genetically Modified Organisms (GMO), enzymes, catalysts, novel proteins, animal fats, DNA, Allergen, etc. The APAC region is expected to be the fastest-growing oleoresins market, due to the accessibility of raw materials and supportive climatic conditions for the growth of plants. Oleoresin finds its usefulness in the pharmaceutical industry and also used for the other disease. Next, the improved shelf life of oleoresins as compared to raw spices offers dietary benefits. The rising concern about the side-effects of synthetic products has encouraged manufacturers to invest in the production of end products that contribute to the wholesome health of consumers.

Market Overview:

A substance or mixture of substances that makes up an object is referred to as a material. Materials are used as inputs in manufacturing processes to create goods or more complex materials in industry. The chemical industry is made up of businesses that manufacture industrial chemicals. Chemical reactions and refining technologies are used in this industry to convert basic resources including oil, air, water, natural gas, metals, and minerals into over thousands of different products. The materials and chemicals sector trends range from solutions for lightweighting, sustainability, surface engineering, 3D printing, nano-formulations (biomaterials), and developing advanced composites to meet the current industry demands.

The global Oleoresins market research report has been formulated with extensive primary and secondary research and also covers SWOT examination and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis to offer detailed analysis of the leading companies. The report also offers a detailed analysis of market share, market size, market volume and value, product portfolio, product development and advancement, technological upgrades, and segmentation based on types, application, end-use, and region.

By Source:

Paprika

Capsicum

Seed spices

Turmeric

Ginger

Cinnamon & cassia

Herbs

Others (cardamom, floral, asafetida, tamarind, nutmeg, onion, and garlic)

Application:

Food & beverages

Pharmaceuticals & nutraceuticals

Personal care products

Feed

Others

Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

