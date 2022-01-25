Jojoba oil Market Size Worth USD 272.4 Million By 2028: Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The increasing use of jojoba oil in cosmetics and pharmaceuticals globally is fuelling the market growth.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Jojoba oil Market is estimated to reach USD 271.2 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with the growth in cosmetic manufacturing, development of alternative bio-lubricant feedstock demand particularly in developed markets of Europe and North America, and the high nutritional value of jojoba oil.

Rising concern regarding the side effects of synthetic and chemical additives used in cosmetics and food and beverages is boosting demand for natural alternatives like jojoba oil in the market. However, long-term jojoba oil production diversifies on the regular supply of resources and capabilities to replace industrial oil with several applications at a relative price. The production yield of the crop profoundly varies on the farming process. Jojoba oil is a form of vegetable oil that can be obtained from simmondsia chinensis which is the crushed beans of the jojoba shrub. By composition, it is close to sebum and is a form of polyunsaturated liquid wax. Due to the reason, it can be easily absorbed by the skin, without any allergic reactions, and diminishing the growth of any fungal and bacterial microbes that can attack the skin. It regulates and re-balances oil production in oily skin and also provides nourishment to dry skin. Various skin-care brands have replaced animal fats and adopted the use of jojoba oil for manufacturing creams and skin lotions.

North America accounts for the largest share of 22.30% in 2020, encouraged by the development of the male grooming industry, especially in developing economies of the region, is anticipated to spur the market demand during the forecast period.

Key participants:

Eco Oil Argentina SA, El Baraka For Natural Oils, Desert Whale Jojoba Company, The Jojoba Company, Purcell Jojoba International, Egyptian Natural Oil Co., Inca Oil SA, W. Ulrich GMBH, Earth Expo Company, and Sivkin Butik, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Long-term jojoba oil production depends on the steady supply of sources and potentials to substitute industrial oil with various applications at a relative price. The production output of the crop profoundly depends on the cultivation process. The seeds can be accessible only after five years of cultivating. This can act as a notable restraining factor for the market.

However, companies have expanded R&D spending to innovate and develop affordable new technologies to overcome the challenges, which are expected to create enough opportunities for the existing as well as new market players. It needs low maintenance costs which is further expected to create profitable opportunities for the market players.

The pharmaceutical industry accounts for the largest market share of 39.30% in 2020. Jojoba oil is used as appetite depressant, antibiotics stabilizer, and carrier for medicine formulae in pharmaceutical industry.

The market for Lipids under the type segment accounts for the largest share of 35.33% of the global Market in 2020, due to the high nutrient content compared to other categories of the type segment.

The cosmetics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. In the cosmetic industries, jojoba oil is used to provide skin protection and prevent aging. There has been a notable increase in jojoba oil usage in sunscreens, moisturizer, lotions, skin creams, lipsticks, and balm.

Emerging jojoba oil utilization in herbal medicine and high demand from the cosmetics market is expected to drive the Jojoba oil market in the future. The rapid industrial growth rate in developing economies is likely to support the market size growth in the coming years. Also, government regulations are another factor which has improved consumer preferences. Jojoba oil offers a long-lasting shelf life. It does not break or oxidize under tremendous pressure and temperature. These properties makes it perfect for use in several industries.

The online store market of the business mode segment accounts for the largest market share of 38.91% in 2020. The online store market is valued at USD 67.6 Million in 2020 and is estimated to reach USD 106.2 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.

Various emerging and leading players are launching extensive and advanced solutions with new applications for various clinical settings, with a move to consolidate their shares in various regions.

The market players are primarily focused on developing new technologies to meet the requirements of users. Various companies are also involved in numerous mergers & acquisitions as their essential strategy is to maintain sufficient market share. These factors are expected to have a positive impact on industry growth over the next few years.

Other regions such as APAC are estimated to register a CAGR of 5.1%, during the forecast period. APAC is expected to register maximum growth over the forecast period due to the presence of untapped opportunity mainly in the developing economies of China and India

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global Jojoba oil Market on the basis of Type, Application, Business mode and region:

Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Lipids

Esters

Alcohol

Wax

Proteins

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetic & Personal Care Products

Healthcare

Industrial

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Key Highlights in the Report:

A detailed analysis of the Jojoba Oil market through the assessment of different market aspects such as product type, application, end-use verticals, and others.

Qualitative and quantitative analysis along with the market estimation for the forecast period 2021-2028

Detailed analysis of market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats

Insights into recent development, business expansion plans, and strategic alliances of the top companies in the market

