Kaolin Market Size, $5,512.4 Million by 2028 Lead by Automotive and Paper Industry, 3.5% CAGR - Exclusive Research Report by The Insight Partners

The kaolin market size growing at 3.5% CAGR during 2021 to 2028 and projected to reach $5,512.4 million by 2028 from $4,327.7 million in 2021.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to our new research study on “ Kaolin Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Process (Water Washed, Airfloat, Calcined, Delaminated, and Others) and Application (Paper, Ceramic and Sanitaryware, Paints and Coatings, Plastic, Rubber, and Others)”, published by The Insight Partners.





Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 4,327.7 million in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 5,512.4 million by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 3.5% from 2021 to 2028. Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 147 No. Tables 58 No. of Charts & Figures 73 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Process and Application Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Kaolin Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

American Elements; BASF SE, Burgess Pigment Company; Imerys S.A.; Sibelco; Thiele Kaolin Company; I-Minerals Inc.; Kamin LLC; LB MINERALS, Ltd.; and VENETA MINERARIA S.p.a.; are the key players operating in the global kaolin market. These market players are highly focused on developing high-quality and innovative products to meet customers' requirements. For instance, in 2021, BASF strengthened the innovation pipeline for sustainable agriculture, and Imerys entered into an agreement with Thiele Kaolin Company. Thiele Kaolin Company has been producing quality kaolin products for the last 70 years. The company offers specialty products that can be utilized in inkjet printing and concrete applications. Sibelco has over 174 production sites in more than 30 countries in 5 regions as a global company. Sibelco specializes in abrasives, agriculture, ceramics, coatings, chemicals, construction, electronics, energy, and others.





In 2020, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest portion of the global kaolin market share. Various countries in this region are witnessing an upsurge due to the growth in the automotive, packaging, and construction industries, fueling the kaolin market growth. The paper industry is a major consumer of kaolin, which includes printing and advertising paper, packaging paper and others. The demand for paper packaging across APAC has witnessed a notable surge, owing to the rapidly expanding packaging industry, rise in the food retail sector, and the increasing consumer awareness about sustainable packaging solutions across the region.

Growing Urbanization in Developing Economies to Open Lucrative Growth Opportunities for Kaolin Manufacturers:

Rapid urbanization in developing countries, such as China, India, Brazil, and Vietnam, is expected to bolster the kaolin market growth in the near future. These countries are witnessing a rise in the construction of residential and commercial buildings, which is expected to increase the demand for kaolin over the next few years. As per the report of CEIC, in 2020, Beijing recorded 237,142.000 square meter building construction work, which is 5% greater than the previous building construction work. Further, kaolin is extensively used in the ceramic industry for its molding properties. It is also used in the manufacture of sanitary wares, tiles, and tableware and has been significantly utilized as a direct substitute against the traditional method of cement. In addition to this, kaolin clay is also used as a functional extender in paints as kaolin clay is chemically inert, has a high covering power, gives desirable flow properties, and reduces the number of expensive pigments required. Hence, the rise in building construction work is accelerating the demand for kaolin-based building material products. Consequently, it is expected to increase the application of kaolin in manufacturing these products, boosting the kaolin market growth during the forecast period.





Kaolin Market: Segmental Overview

By process, the kaolin market is segmented into water-washed, airfloat, calcined, delaminated, and others. The water-washed segment held the largest market share in 2020. Its growth can be attributed to the rising application of water-washed kaolin in the paper and packaging industry. Water-washed kaolin is used as a filler in paper, which provides a smooth texture, brightness, and a better paper opacity. It is also used extensively in packaging papers and newsprint papers.

Water-washed kaolin offers acid resistance, reinforcement, neutral pH, and extremely low crystalline silica and salt content. Due to all these properties, the segment finds applications in several products, such as ceramics, paper, paints, and coatings.

Based on application, the kaolin market is segmented into paper, ceramic and sanitaryware, paints and coatings, plastic, rubber, and others. The paper segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of e-commerce and online shopping worldwide has bolstered the demand for packaging activities. They are also widely used in ceramics industry, which is another factor boosting the kaolin market growth.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Kaolin Market:

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many industries, such as chemicals and materials, faced unprecedented challenges. The disruptions in the value chains due to the sudden closure of national and international boundaries hampered the market growth. However, as the economies are planning to revive their operations, the demand for kaolin is expected to rise globally in the next couple of months.





The demand for kaolin has started rising with the resumption of operations in the rubber, plastic, paints, and coatings industries, restarting construction activities, and lifting lockdown measures globally. Moreover, the previously postponed construction projects are ready to resume, further providing an opportunity for the kaolin market players to regain normalcy. The food packaging industry is dynamically growing since consumers are inclined toward ordering food products online. The increase in demand for kaolin in various applications, such as construction, packaging, and automotive, and significant investments by prominent manufacturers are expected to drive the kaolin market growth in the coming years.













