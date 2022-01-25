Japanese VC Mistletoe invests in BeeLoop’s Zero Waste packaging made of Beeswax

Its Organic / Recyclable / Renewable / Edible / Biodegradable / Antifungal / Antiviral / Antiseptic / Antibacterial

An eco-revolution promising, zero waste honey packaging start-up from Lithuania BeeLoop receives its first investment from Japan.

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA, January 25, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Japanese VC Mistletoe invests in BeeLoop’s Zero Waste packaging made of BeeswaxBeeLoop, a zero-waste, ‘eco-revolution’ honey-packaging start-up from Lithuania, receives its first investment from the Japan-based venture capital group Mistletoe for the development and creation of sustainable packaging made from nature’s beeswax.The award-winning BeeLoop start-up developed the ‘Honey Pot’ as an original solution replacing plastic and glass packaging with a sustainable food container made from 100% pure honey beeswax. Featuring no extra ingredients, all BeeLoop products are organic, recyclable, renewable, biodegradable, edible, antifungal, antiviral, antiseptic, and antibacterial.BeeLoop Honey Pot was the winner of both the Prestigious Dieline Adobe Sustainable Design of the Year (2021, LA, US), and multiple DandAD Golden Pencils (2021, London, UK).“At Mistletoe, we strongly believe that for the future of our planet, we have to explore the use of materials that do not cause long term environmental damage, and also empower every person to become part of this new circular economy,” said Taizo Son, the founder of global Mistletoe group, and one of Japan’s most successful businessmen.According to Founder Son, who is constantly searching the globe for game-changing solutions and innovation to invest in: “Design plays an important role in this shift as it highlights what's possible and captures the imagination. We're confident BeeLoop stands for a new generation of startups in Lithuania that can help us use great design to reinvent consumption practices not only locally but globally.”BeeLoop Co-Founder Aurimas Kadzevicius, the eco and human-friendly designer and inventor of BeeLoop ‘Honey Pot’ container, admits that he did not at all expect such a massive and global recognition of his innovation, but the fact that the conceptual idea was not only noticed by far away Mistletoe executives, but also became their first investment in Lithuania, testifies to the great need for sustainable packaging solutions.The idea first came to Mr. Kadzevicius three years ago when he awoke to the desire to create a product that existed in a ‘closed loop’- regulated by nature’s feedback - that could be critical to fighting climate change. This thinking reflected an ethos instilled in him by his father. “The honey feels better in wax. It’s at home. When the beekeeper returns beeswax to the hive, the circle of honey making continues. This is what the beekeepers like to call it, “the BeeLoop.”In 2022, the BeeLoop team is focusing on product development, mass production and global partnerships and distribution. Honey distribution businesses and beekeepers from New Zealand, Australia, Japan, the United States, Canada and Scandinavia are already waiting for our BeeLoop organic beeswax containers.***About Bee Loop, UAB. BeeLoop is a Vilnius, Lithuanian-based Zero Waste packaging company. We build products based on nature, including those based on some of nature’s older inhabitants on our planet Earth, bees. All BeeLoop products are organic, recyclable, renewable, biodegradable, edible, antifungal, antiviral, antiseptic, and antibacterial. Our BeeLoop Honey Pot is made of beeswax, which has existed for 130 million years. When honey is harvested from the honeycomb and made ready for consumption, we put the honey back where it belongs - into the Beeswax. When the beekeeper returns beeswax to the hive, the circle of honey making continues – completing what we, the beekeepers, like to call, ‘the Bee Loop.’

