The Worldwide Body Composition Analyzers Industry Is Expected to Reach $618.71 Million by 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Body Composition Analyzers Market by Product Type (Bio-impedance, Analyzer, Dual Energy X-ray Absorptiometry Equipment, Skinfold Calipers, Air Displacement Plethysmography Equipment, and Hydrostatic Weighing Equipment) and End User (Hospitals, Fitness Clubs & Wellness Centers, and Home Users): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

The global body composition analyzers market size was valued at $398.22 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $618.71 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Rise in obese population, increase in government initiatives to promote healthy lifestyle, and surge in health awareness drive the growth of the global body composition analyzers market. On the other hand, high equipment cost and stringent regulatory framework regarding the use of body composition analyzers restrain the growth to some extent. However, rise in number of gyms and fitness clubs is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

COSMED Srl.

Hologic, Inc.

Inbody Co., Ltd.

Omron Corporation

Bodystat Ltd.

RJL Systems, Inc.

SELVAS AI Inc. (Jawon Medical Co., Ltd.)

Tanita Corporation

General Electric Company (GE Healthcare)

Seca GmbH & Co.Kg

Key Findings Of The Study

Based on product, the bio-impendence segment is expected to experience rapid growth in the market and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2030.

By end user, the fitness clubs & wellness centers segment held the largest market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

North America generated the highest revenue in the global body composition analyzers market in 2020, accounting for near about 4.2% of the global market.

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS/TOP PLAYER POSITIONING

3.4. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities…

