Adenza’s AxiomSL Basel Liquidity Management Solution Takes Top Honors at Regulation Asia Awards for Excellence

Fully Transparent, Data-Native Platform Supports Seamless Compliance with Basel IV Capital and Liquidity Risk Management and Monitoring Requirements

SINGAPORE, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adenza, the new company formed by the merger of Calypso Technology and AxiomSL to provide customers with end-to-end, trading, treasury, risk management and regulatory compliance platforms, today announced that its Basel Liquidity Risk Management solution was named Best Solution: Institutional Resilience & Integrity – Capital/Liquidity Modeling & Stress Testing at the Regulation Asia Awards for Excellence 2021. The annual awards program, now in its fourth year, celebrates the continuing excellence of financial services institutions, market infrastructures, technology firms, and service providers across the region who ensure the highest compliance standards are upheld despite an ever-changing and increasingly complex regulatory landscape.

Recognized for its comprehensive, single platform approach, Adenza’s AxiomSL Basel Liquidity Risk Management Solution won praise for its flexible and transparent stress testing and risk modelling capabilities. The solution, which supports liquidity risk management calculation of monitoring ratios introduced under the Basel IV framework – including liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) and net stable funding ratio (NSFR) – enables clients to automatically integrate original data from disparate sources, model risk, perform regulatory calculations, visualize the information on dynamic dashboards, and generate and submit reports.

“Basel IV and developing ESG reporting requirements are demanding financial institutions to access more granular information, at a higher frequency, with a greater level of accuracy and auditability than ever before. By delivering a fully modular, end-to-end solution, we are well positioned in the marketplace,” said Ed Probst, Head of Strategy, Regulatory Solutions, Adenza. “What really differentiates our solution is the ability to not only capture the standardized regulatory processes, but to also support internal risk model management, stress testing, and scenario management from a single source of data, and with the rigor of a regulatory production process.”

Adenza’s AxiomSL Basel Liquidity Risk Management solution is delivered via the ControllerView® data integrity and control platform. The solution automatically populates and validates the reports required for all aspects of NSFR and LCR.

“As liquidity modeling and reporting requirements continue to demand more resources from financial institutions, the innovators recognized in our Awards for Excellence program are proving that it is possible to future-proof an organization against the steady tide of regulatory change,” said Brad Maclean, co-founder at Regulation Asia. “Congratulations to Adenza on continuing to drive breakthrough innovation in this critical area.”

The Regulation Asia Awards for Excellence 2021 were presented on December 9, 2021. For more information about Basel Liquidity Risk Management solution, please click here.

About Adenza

Adenza provides customers with end-to-end, trading, treasury, risk management and regulatory compliance platforms which can be delivered on-premise or on-cloud. Adenza enables financial institutions to consolidate and streamline their operations with front-to-back solutions integrated with data management and reporting, benefitting from a single source of truth across the business.

With headquarters in London and New York, Adenza has more than 60,000 users across the world’s largest financial institutions spanning global and regional banks, broker dealers, insurers, asset managers, pension funds, hedge funds, central banks, stock exchanges and clearing houses, securities services providers and corporates.

