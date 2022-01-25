Safety Needles Market Value To Cross $3,009 Million By 2028 at CAGR 8.1% | Top Companies and Industry Growth Insights

Safety Needles Market

Safety needles market is on a rise, owing to surge in number of needlestick injuries across the globe.

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Safety Needles Market by Product (Active Safety Needles and Passive Safety Needles) and End User (Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Diabetic Patients, Family Practices, Psychiatry, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Increase in prevalence of needlestick injuries, favorable government initiatives toward the use of safety needles, and the surge in prevalence of chronic conditions and infectious diseases are the major factors that boosted the growth of the global safety needles market. However, the high cost of safety needles and the availability of alternative modes of delivery hamper the market. On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The COVID-19 impact on the Safety needles market is unpredictable and is expected to remain in force till the fourth quarter of 2021.

2) The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement strict lockdowns and banned import-export of nonessential items for most of 2021. This led to sudden fall in the availability of important raw materials.

3) Moreover, nationwide lockdowns forced manufacturing facilities to partially or completely shut their operations.

4) Adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in delays in activities and initiatives regarding development of reliable and innovative drone analytics systems globally.

The global safety needles market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the largest share in 2018, owing to a rise in the prevalence of needlestick injuries and the presence of key players in the region. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the presence of huge patient base suffering from chronic & infectious diseases and rise in healthcare expenditure in the region.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀:

•This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global Safety needles market trends from 2020 to 2027 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

•The Safety needles market forecast is studied from 2020 to 2027.

•The Safety needles market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography industry.

•A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

•The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the Safety needles market

𝗟𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:

Major players operating in the market include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cardinal Health, Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon Inc.), Nipro Corporation, Novo Nordisk A/S, Retractable Technologies, Inc., Smiths Group Plc., Terumo Corporation, and Vygon SA.

