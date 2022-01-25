Learn about investment in the real estate sector at The Abrahamic Business Circle Investment Summit

Let Money Talk March Edition

"Let Money Talk" at The Abrahamic Business Circle Investment Summit on March 29th, 2022.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The real estate sector has been one of the industries most impacted by the pandemic. For this reason, it has had to look for new alternatives to reinvent itself and grow with new development proposals.

It is estimated that this sector will stabilize in 2022 thanks to greater investor confidence as the vaccine and the booster shot is already available, financial incentives, an increase in real estate capital gains, and new ways of investing.

To know the situation in which the real estate sector finds itself, The Abrahamic Business Circle will introduce the panel: "The intersection of Real Estate and technology" during its Investment Summit "Let Money Talk" on March 29th, 2022.

The panel will count on the participation of different experts of the industry who will share their opinion about the real estate industry worldwide, will teach the attendees where and when are the best option to invest in real estate, and the lessons learned in the last year.

Unlike other events in Dubai, The Abrahamic Business Circle strives for success. In their events, great managers and shareholders of the most renowned companies actively participate, turning the activity into an excellent opportunity to contact directly with them, whereby other means will be slower and more complex.

The Abrahamic Business Circle is the fastest growing global networking organization and aims to present an innovative Global Entrepreneurial Dialogue forum and promote ECONOMIC DIPLOMACY through BUSINESS. The Circle was founded by Dr. Raphael Nagel, World-Renowned Investor, and Senior Advisor to Royal Families and Ultra High-Networth Individuals.