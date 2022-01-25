U.S. Meibomian Gland Dysfunction Market Size and Share Worth US$ 8,292.0 Million | CAGR of 15.4% By 2027 | Pfizer Inc.,

U.S. Meibomian Gland Dysfunction

SEATTLE , WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- U.S. Meibomian Gland Dysfunction Market Research focuses on the crucial trends prevailing in the Global U.S. Meibomian Gland Dysfunction Industry sector. The being Assiduity script has been studied and unborn protrusions with respect to the sector have also been delved. Request study report comprises evaluation of multitudinous influential factors including assiduity overview in terms of major and present situation, crucial manufacturers, product/ service operation and types, crucial regions and commerce, cast estimation for global request share, profit and CAGR.

𝐔.𝐒. 𝐌𝐞𝐢𝐛𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐆𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐲𝐬𝐟𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐬 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐬 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐎𝐟 𝐌𝐞𝐢𝐛𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐆𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐲𝐬𝐟𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐲𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐈𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐈𝐧 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧

𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:

Meibomian Gland Dysfunctional is a common condition in which the eyelids fail to produce the oil layer necessary for maintaining eye moisture. The oil produced by these glands is called meibum and it forms three layers in the tear film. Meibomian gland dysfunction prevents the water layer on the surface of the eye from evaporating. Meibomian gland dysfunction is caused by a variety of factors, however, it is most common in women over 50. As a result, meibomian gland function decreases with age. Fortunately, meibomian gland dysfunction can be treated with proper eye care.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬:

Rise in the cases of meibomian gland dysfunction syndrome is expected to boost growth of the U.S. meibomian gland dysfunction market during the forecast period. The meibomian gland dysfunction syndrome causes dry eyes, and around 50 to 70% old age population across the globe experience dry eyes out of which, around 70% are dry eye have meibomian gland dysfunction. For instance, according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information in 2017, in a research studying prevalence on meibomian gland dysfunction syndrome, 59% of male cohort of age 63 year out of 91%, was suffering from the meibomian gland dysfunction syndrome.

However, factors such as potential side effects of medication used in the treatment of the disease are expected to hamper growth of the U.S. meibomian gland dysfunction market during the forecast period.

𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗:

The outbreak of COVID-19 in China led to spread of the virus across 100 countries causing nationwide lockdowns. The stringent lockdown regulations and movement restrictions across countries affected economy of several countries including the U.S., as the manufacturing, distribution activities were disrupted due to decline in demand of products across various industries. Thus, the U.S. meibomian gland dysfunction market witnessed a negative impact of COVID-19 outbreak.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬:

• The U.S. meibomian gland dysfunction market is expected to grow, with a CAGR of 15.4% over the forecast period, due to rising excessive use of mobile screens and computers. For instance, a survey for ‘computer and internet use in the U.S.’, reported by the U.S. Census Bureau in August 2018, out of total number of households, 71% of people were smartphone users, 77 % were tablet users, and 71% people were desktop or laptop users in the U.S.

• Major players in the market are focused on the launch of new products for the treatment of meibomian gland dysfunction syndrome in the region. For instance, in December 2021, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted 510(k) clearance to Sight Sciences, Inc., an eyecare technology company for The TearCare System for the treatment of meibomian gland dysfunction.

• Key players functioning in the U.S. meibomian gland dysfunction syndrome market include Akorn, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., RegeneRx, AbbVie Inc., Sentiss Pharma Pvt. Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Vision Care Inc., OASIS Medical, Bausch Health Companies Inc., I-MED Pharma Inc., Novartis AG, and Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

