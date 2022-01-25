Alternative Biomedical Solutions (ABS) Promotes Business Development Executive to Director of MS Commercial Strategies

Alternative Biomedical Solutions

Yuran Li focused on expanding ABS’ impact in core and emerging markets

He has championed new approaches to emerging and established segments-leveraging his deep industry knowledge and relationships.” — Joe Coffey, ABS CCO

CARROLLTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alternative Biomedical Solutions (ABS) announced today the promotion of Yuran Li, former Business Development Executive, to the Director of MS Commercial Strategies. This advancement supports the vast knowledge and expertise Yuran has to offer ABS customers in many disciplines.

Mr. Li will be responsible for driving commercial growth of ABS’ core Mass Spectrometry product lines and services including Toxicology Confirmation, LCMS Screening, Cannabis Testing, and Environmental Testing (PFAS).

Yuran will also lead high-level efforts in vendor management, capital equipment supply management, commercialization of new mass spectrometry products and services, sales enablement, training/development of the commercial team, and managing and providing technical guidance on all mass spectrometry opportunities.

Yuran was quoted as stating: “I am excited to be given the opportunity to further expand ABS’ mass spectrometry offerings. I believe ABS is uniquely positioned to bring challenging analytical techniques to new and growing labs and look forward to expanding our capabilities into new markets to help address challenging analytical needs.”

Joe Coffey, ABS CCO states: “Within months after joining ABS, Yuran transformed our entire MS strategy, focus, and commercial capabilities. He has championed new approaches to emerging and established segments – leveraging his deep industry knowledge and relationships. Yuran brings a passion to lead the ABS confirmation business to sustained, profitable growth rates.”

About ABS

ABS’ Mission is to advance human health and product safety by providing integrated technology and services to our customers. We serve toxicology, pain management, drug rehabilitation, criminal justice, forensic, environmental, cannabis, and other mature and emerging markets. ABS offers unbiased, OEM-neutral solutions that enable innovation while delivering world-class technical service. We also support our clients and markets with a state-of-the-art reference laboratory. ABS is a Centre Lane Partners portfolio company.