US Syringes Market Size, Trends & Forecast Report 2027 Featuring Key Players Becton, Gerresheimer, Medline Industries

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Syringes Market by Product (General Syringes, Specialized Syringes, and Others), Usage (Reusable and Disposable Syringes), Material (Glass and Polymer), and End Use (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Speciality Centers, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

The global syringes market size was valued at $15,340 Million in 2019, and is projected to reach $32,394.74 Million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.6 % from 2020 to 2027.

Upsurge in incidence of needle stick injuries, rise in awareness about smart syringes, and high-end technological advancements fuel the growth of the global syringes market. On the other hand, high cost and unaffordability of safety syringes and alternative modes of drug delivery impede the growth to some extent. However, increase in need for safety syringes in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 scenario-

The outbreak of the pandemic led to huge disruptions in the manufacturing of syringes, which in turn led to supply shortage globally.

However, the lockdown has now loosened off and the global syringes market is expected to recoup really soon.

Frontrunners in the industry-

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Cardinal Health Inc

Gerresheimer AG

Hindustan Syringes and Medical Devices Ltd.

Medline Industries, Inc

Nipro Corporation (Nipro Medical Corporation)

Retractable Technologies, Inc

Smith's Group Plc

Terumo Corporation (Terumo Medical Corporation)

Key Findings Of The Study

By type, the specialized syringes segment held the largest market share in 2019, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of usage, the disposable segment garnered the largest share in 2019, and is expected to continue this trend throughout the forecast period.

According to material type, the polymer segment exhibits the largest market share, and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.0% from 2020 to 2027. As per end user, the hospitals segment is expected to register a CAGR of 10.1%.

Region wise, Asia-Pacific is expected to attain a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period.

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS/TOP PLAYER POSITIONING

3.4. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities…

