Portable Slit Lamp Market Necessity And Demand 2022 to 2028 | Shin Nippon (Rexxam Co.Ltd), Suzhou Kangjie Medical Inc,

SEATTLE , WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Portable Slit Lamp Market Research focuses on the crucial trends prevailing in the Global Portable Slit Lamp Industry sector. The being Assiduity script has been studied and unborn protrusions with respect to the sector have also been delved. Request study report comprises evaluation of multitudinous influential factors including assiduity overview in terms of major and present situation, crucial manufacturers, product/ service operation and types, crucial regions and commerce, cast estimation for global request share, profit and CAGR.

𝐓𝐨 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/4242

Market Overview:

A portable slit lamp is a microscope with a bright light used during an eye exam to examine eye diseases. It is used to examine both anterior and posterior segment of human eye. The lamp is often used by ophthalmologists to determine the eye health as well as eye diseases, such as glaucoma, cataract, dry eye syndrome, and conjunctivitis, among others. A portable slit lamp allows ophthalmologists to examine patients who cannot comfortably sit at a larger slit lamp, including wheelchair-bound, bed-ridden, or pediatric patients. Different types of portable slit lamps are available in the market with features, such as slit width adjustment, PD adjustment, filters, diopter adjustment, heat absorption filters, and illumination control.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global portable slit lamp market are Kowa Optimed Inc, Haag-Streit Holding, Keeler (Halma plc), Carl Zeiss Meditec, Inc, Suzhou Kangjie Medical Inc, Shin Nippon (Rexxam Co. Ltd.), ChongQing KangHua S & T Co., Ltd., and Ametek Reichert Technologies, among others.

Key Market Drivers:

High prevalence of eye diseases and growing geriatric population across the globe is expected to propel growth of the portable slit lamp market during the forecast period. Most cataracts are age-related, they are caused by normal changes in the eyes as people get older. For instance, according to the World Health Organization, geriatric population is expected to reach 2 billion by 2050, up from 900 million in 2015.

Moreover, rise in the diabetic population, as they have a high risk of cataracts, is expected to augment the growth of the portable slit lamp market. For instance, according to the American Diabetes Association, in 2018, around 34.2 million Americans, or 10.5% of the population, had diabetes. Over 1.5 million Americans are diagnosed with diabetes every year.

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐥𝐚𝐭 𝟑𝟎% 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭

𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐓𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/promo/buynow/4242

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

According to the Indian Journal of Ophthalmology, there is a lot of anxiety and stress among ophthalmology trainees due to disruption in training procedures. Furthermore, according to the United States National Library Medicine, different parts of patients touch ophthalmic devices, which may be at risk of spreading infection (COVID-19) through aerosolized particles. This in turn is expected to hinder growth of the market.

Key Takeaways:

• For instance, in December 2018, Coburn Technologies announced the launch of a brand new portable slit lamp to their diagnostics product line, the SK-LS-1B. A portable slit lamp is an ideal solution for ophthalmology, optometry, and veterinary practices. It is extremely light and comes in a custom case to easily carry and store.

• Among regions, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are expected to witness robust growth in the portable slit lamp market owing to the increasing incidences of ophthalmic and ocular conditions, growing geriatric population, increase in the diabetic population, and increasing demand for portable slit lamps in these regions.

• For instance, according to the National Eye Institute, more than 7.7 million people in the United States are suffering from diabetic retinopathy, and the number is expected to reach around 11.3 million by 2030. Moreover, over 24 million people in the U.S. are suffering from cataracts, and the number is expected to reach around 38.7 million by 2030.

𝐓𝐨 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/4242

About US:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.