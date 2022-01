Physical Therapy Rehabilitation Solutions Market Size Is Projected to Reach US$ 38.9 Billion at a CAGR Of 7.7 % By 2027

Physical Therapy Rehabilitation Solutions

SEATTLE , WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Physical Therapy Rehabilitation Solutions Market Research focuses on the crucial trends prevailing in the Global Physical Therapy Rehabilitation Solutions Industry sector. The being Assiduity script has been studied and unborn protrusions with respect to the sector have also been delved. Request study report comprises evaluation of multitudinous influential factors including assiduity overview in terms of major and present situation, crucial manufacturers, product/ service operation and types, crucial regions and commerce, cast estimation for global request share, profit and CAGR.

๐๐ก๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐“๐ก๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ฉ๐ฒ ๐‘๐ž๐ก๐š๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ข๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐’๐จ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ˆ๐ฌ ๐„๐ฑ๐ฉ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐“๐จ ๐–๐ข๐ญ๐ง๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ ๐’๐ข๐ ๐ง๐ข๐Ÿ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ง๐ญ ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก ๐ƒ๐ฎ๐ž ๐“๐จ ๐ˆ๐ง๐œ๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ฌ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐‚๐จ๐ฅ๐ฅ๐š๐›๐จ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ ๐€๐ง๐ ๐๐š๐ซ๐ญ๐ง๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ๐ก๐ข๐ฉ๐ฌ ๐€๐ฆ๐จ๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ

๐Ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฏ๐ข๐ž๐ฐ:

A Physical Therapy (PT) rehabilitation is a health profession that involves the use of exercise and therapeutic techniques to restore and maintain optimal physical function in patients. A PT is a trained professional who works with patients to treat various ailments and promote general health. They perform a physical examination, diagnosis, prognosis, patient education, and disease prevention. The practice of physical therapy involves treating patients who have been injured or have disabilities. The primary goal is to restore a patient's ability to move and function. The PT also helps patients avoid surgery or prescription pain medications.

๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ƒ๐ฒ๐ง๐š๐ฆ๐ข๐œ๐ฌ:

Frequent launch and approvals of new virtual physiotherapy solutions is expected to propel growth of the global physical therapy rehabilitation solutions market during the forecast period. For instance, in April 2020, Nuffield Health, the biggest healthcare charity in UK in partnership with Physitrack, a global provider of patient connectivity and telehealth, launched a virtual physio app to provide support to patients in the COVID-19 pandemic. The My Physio App connects patients requiring rehabilitation with one of its 550 chartered physiotherapists.

However, lack of awareness among people regarding physical therapy treatment and scarcity of skilled professionals is expected to hinder growth of the global physical therapy rehabilitation solutions market during the forecast period.

๐ˆ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐œ๐ญ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐‚๐Ž๐•๐ˆ๐ƒ-๐Ÿ๐Ÿ—:

The outbreak of COVID-19 in China led to spread of the virus across many countries. The virus outbreak affected several industries including private healthcare sector, as many countries implemented stringent lockdown regulations to curb the virus spread. Due to strict movement regulations and economic burden, healthcare workers faced challenges regarding equipment, manpower and other resources. Thus, the global physical therapy rehabilitation solutions market witnessed an adverse impact of COVID-19 outbreak. However, relaxation in lockdown regulations and declining cases of COVID-19 is expected to support growth of the market in discussion.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐“๐š๐ค๐ž๐š๐ฐ๐š๐ฒ๐ฌ:

โ€ข The global physical therapy rehabilitation solutions market is expected to grow, with a CAGR of 7.7 % over the forecast period, due to increasing collaborations and partnerships among market players. For instance, in November 2021, Kaia Health, a developer of digital therapeutics for musculoskeletal care and chronic pulmonary disease partnered with Luna On-Demand Physical Therapy, for offering in-person services to complement its digital options.

โ€ข North America is expected to witness substantial growth in the global physical therapy rehabilitation solutions market during the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing prevalence of injuries and growing number of geriatric care providers in the region.

โ€ข Major players operating in the global physical therapy rehabilitation solutions market include ๐—š๐—˜๐—ฆ๐—ง๐—จ๐—ฅ๐—˜๐—ง๐—˜๐—ž ๐—›๐—˜๐—”๐—Ÿ๐—ง๐—›, ๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—ณ๐—น๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป ๐—›๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐—น๐˜๐—ต, ๐— ๐—ผ๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ธ๐—ณ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ฐ๐—ฒ ๐—Ÿ๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ธ, ๐—”๐—– ๐—œ๐—ก๐—ง๐—˜๐—ฅ๐—ก๐—”๐—ง๐—œ๐—ข๐—ก๐—”๐—Ÿ ๐—˜๐—”๐—ฆ๐—ง, ๐— ๐—œ๐—ฅ๐—” ๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—ต๐—ฎ๐—ฏ ๐—Ÿ๐—ถ๐—บ๐—ถ๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ฑ, ๐—–๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ป๐—ฒ๐—ฟ ๐—–๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป, ๐—ฆ๐—ช๐—ข๐—ฅ๐—— ๐—›๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐—น๐˜๐—ต, ๐—œ๐—ป๐—ฐ, ๐—ž๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ผ, ๐—œ๐—ป๐—ฐ, ๐—›๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด๐—ฒ ๐—›๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐—น๐˜๐—ต, ๐—œ๐—ป๐—ฐ, ๐—ง๐—ต๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐—ฝ๐˜†๐—ฆ๐˜†๐—ป๐—ฐ, ๐—–๐—ผ๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—ต๐—ฎ๐—ฏ ๐˜€๐—ฟ๐—น, ๐—ฒ๐˜ƒ๐—ถ๐—–๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ ๐—ต๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐—น๐˜๐—ต๐—ฐ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ, ๐—ฆ๐—บ๐—ถ๐˜๐—ต+๐—ก๐—ฒ๐—ฝ๐—ต๐—ฒ๐˜„, ๐— ๐—ฒ๐—ฑ๐—ถ๐˜๐—ฎ๐—ฏ, ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—œ๐˜€๐—ฎ๐—น๐˜‚๐˜€.

