Physical Therapy Rehabilitation Solutions Market Size Is Projected to Reach US$ 38.9 Billion at a CAGR Of 7.7 % By 2027

SEATTLE , WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Physical Therapy Rehabilitation Solutions Market Research focuses on the crucial trends prevailing in the Global Physical Therapy Rehabilitation Solutions Industry sector. The being Assiduity script has been studied and unborn protrusions with respect to the sector have also been delved. Request study report comprises evaluation of multitudinous influential factors including assiduity overview in terms of major and present situation, crucial manufacturers, product/ service operation and types, crucial regions and commerce, cast estimation for global request share, profit and CAGR.

𝐏𝐡𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐡𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐬 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐓𝐨 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐒𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐃𝐮𝐞 𝐓𝐨 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩𝐬 𝐀𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:

A Physical Therapy (PT) rehabilitation is a health profession that involves the use of exercise and therapeutic techniques to restore and maintain optimal physical function in patients. A PT is a trained professional who works with patients to treat various ailments and promote general health. They perform a physical examination, diagnosis, prognosis, patient education, and disease prevention. The practice of physical therapy involves treating patients who have been injured or have disabilities. The primary goal is to restore a patient's ability to move and function. The PT also helps patients avoid surgery or prescription pain medications.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬:

Frequent launch and approvals of new virtual physiotherapy solutions is expected to propel growth of the global physical therapy rehabilitation solutions market during the forecast period. For instance, in April 2020, Nuffield Health, the biggest healthcare charity in UK in partnership with Physitrack, a global provider of patient connectivity and telehealth, launched a virtual physio app to provide support to patients in the COVID-19 pandemic. The My Physio App connects patients requiring rehabilitation with one of its 550 chartered physiotherapists.

However, lack of awareness among people regarding physical therapy treatment and scarcity of skilled professionals is expected to hinder growth of the global physical therapy rehabilitation solutions market during the forecast period.

𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗:

The outbreak of COVID-19 in China led to spread of the virus across many countries. The virus outbreak affected several industries including private healthcare sector, as many countries implemented stringent lockdown regulations to curb the virus spread. Due to strict movement regulations and economic burden, healthcare workers faced challenges regarding equipment, manpower and other resources. Thus, the global physical therapy rehabilitation solutions market witnessed an adverse impact of COVID-19 outbreak. However, relaxation in lockdown regulations and declining cases of COVID-19 is expected to support growth of the market in discussion.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬:

• The global physical therapy rehabilitation solutions market is expected to grow, with a CAGR of 7.7 % over the forecast period, due to increasing collaborations and partnerships among market players. For instance, in November 2021, Kaia Health, a developer of digital therapeutics for musculoskeletal care and chronic pulmonary disease partnered with Luna On-Demand Physical Therapy, for offering in-person services to complement its digital options.

• North America is expected to witness substantial growth in the global physical therapy rehabilitation solutions market during the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing prevalence of injuries and growing number of geriatric care providers in the region.

• Major players operating in the global physical therapy rehabilitation solutions market include 𝗚𝗘𝗦𝗧𝗨𝗥𝗘𝗧𝗘𝗞 𝗛𝗘𝗔𝗟𝗧𝗛, 𝗥𝗲𝗳𝗹𝗲𝘅𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗵, 𝗠𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗸𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗰𝗲 𝗟𝗶𝗻𝗸, 𝗔𝗖 𝗜𝗡𝗧𝗘𝗥𝗡𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡𝗔𝗟 𝗘𝗔𝗦𝗧, 𝗠𝗜𝗥𝗔 𝗥𝗲𝗵𝗮𝗯 𝗟𝗶𝗺𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗱, 𝗖𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗲𝗿 𝗖𝗼𝗿𝗽𝗼𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻, 𝗦𝗪𝗢𝗥𝗗 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗵, 𝗜𝗻𝗰, 𝗞𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗼, 𝗜𝗻𝗰, 𝗛𝗶𝗻𝗴𝗲 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗵, 𝗜𝗻𝗰, 𝗧𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗽𝘆𝗦𝘆𝗻𝗰, 𝗖𝗼𝗥𝗲𝗵𝗮𝗯 𝘀𝗿𝗹, 𝗲𝘃𝗶𝗖𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗵𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗵𝗰𝗮𝗿𝗲, 𝗦𝗺𝗶𝘁𝗵+𝗡𝗲𝗽𝗵𝗲𝘄, 𝗠𝗲𝗱𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗯, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗜𝘀𝗮𝗹𝘂𝘀.

