Dream Of Becoming A Doctor At Affordable BUDGET

How many would believe if i said sun rises in the east & sets at west this is what is being taught to each on of us from our kindergarten till now, But the greatest myth of all times is not a myth anymore because we all know sun is static whereas EARTH revolves around it, likewise Dream of Becoming a doctor is not a MYTH but truly possible when the determination and goals are set right.
Total Number of Medical Seats Available in INDIA is 76,928 both Government & Private colleges together But the number of MBBS Aspirants are 16,10,000.
As the Number of Aspirants Inclining upward the competition becomes Ungetable for good Doctors with Inspiration and Determination. The Total aspirants and Seats availability looks like a thin Slice compared with World top colleges like Harvard & Stanford.
Who is the Savior who could save our DREAMS from being a NIGHTMARE to PARADISE there comes the Options and Availability of MBBS IN PHILIPPHINES.
We at UV GULLAS COLLEGE OF MEDICINE understand the need of today's medical students and we want to help them in achieving their dreams. Our mission is to make MBBS abroad affordable for everyone. We will provide with all the necessary information about the best options available for studying medicine abroad along with an extensive list of scholarships and other financial aids. Not only this, we will also guide about how to go through the admission process and what makes a Student a good Doctors.
Plenty of Options Numerous number of choices Several Suggestions having said about all what are the KEY Points to note if Seeking admission to Study MBBS Abroad.
1. ACCREDATION OF THE UNIVERSITY
2. HISTORY OF THE UNIVERSITY
3. FMGE QUALIFYING % FROM THE UNIVERISTY
4. MEDIUM OF EDUCATION & LOCAL LANGUAGE
5. STANDARD OF UNIVERSITY
6. PRACTICAL KNOWLEDGE
7. COUNTRY & THEIR DISEASES
8. HOSTEL FACILITY
9. FOOD FEASABLITY
10. TRAVELLING TIME & EXPENSES
11. YEARS OF STUDY
12. AUTHORIZED ADMISSION OFFICE
13. PAYMENT TERMS.
These are Key Points for Parents and Students who wish to study Overseas, One University which can climb all these Hurdles and Reach the Peak is UV GULLAS COLLEGE OF MEDICINE PHILIPPINES
Lets get into Details : -
ACCREDATION OF THE UNIVERSITY
The University is Accredited by WHO,NMC(MCI), ECFMG, FAIMER, USMLE and goes on.
Students From India are Subjected to look for approval of NMC as it is Mandatory to register before appearing for NEXT(FMGE) which Student have to qualify to practice in INDIA .
HISTORY OF THE UNIVERSITY
UV Gullas College of Medicine strives to advance human health through a fourfold mission of education, research, patient care and public service, since 1977. The UV Gullas College of Medicine is affiliated to a centenarian university, the University of the Visayas. University of the Visayas started its function in 1919, Located in Banilad, Mandaue City, Cebu, in an atmosphere that is most conducive to learning and scholarship, the University of the Visayas Gullas College of Medicine and the Gullas Medical Center has today become one of the centers of excellence for medicinal studies in all of South Asia.
FMGE QUALIFYING % FROM THE UNIVERISTY
Total Number of INDIAN Students Moving Abroad for Education in spite of Pandemic are Below Out of 71,769 Students 29,860 Students are going for MBBS to Pursue their Dreams. The Hurdle Starts only while Returning Country Wise Philippines Itself has a Better Performing compared to Other Countries and Specifically UV GULLAS COLLEGE OF MEDICINE has Record of 98.36%.
MEDIUM OF EDUCATION & LOCAL LANGUAGE
Philippines local language is English even though they have a Language called Filipino it is close to English and there are no text for it and it has to be English. So the Medium of Instruction is English a class has about 60 Students and 2 Faculty Per class. A faculty is a Doctor who is Working in Hospital as well Teaching Students.
Indians are Used with Anglo Saxon Method of Education Where Students Memories and Write in Exams and Education Pattern of 10(10th) ,+2(12th),+3(Degree),+2(Masters) Kind of Education whereas US education Curriculum. They’ll welcome Foreigners with open arms An especially well-known characteristic of the Philippines and its people is hospitality. It’s one of those identifying traits associated so closely to being a Filipino. Warmly accepting guests comes to Filipinos so naturally it almost seems hardwired into their systems. Because as much as Filipinos love their culture and country, they will gladly share it with any visitor who extends that same love.
Many of them go the extra mile in making visitors feel almost like VIP’s. So when you find yourself in a Filipino home, don’t be surprised if you’re forbidden to help out with anything — guests are usually not made to lift a finger. If offering to do the dishes, for example, will make the Visitor more comfortable, go right ahead, but expect a likely response along the lines of: ‘Hindi, bisita ka (No, you’re a visitor)’.
STANDARD OF UNIVERSITY
Established in 1919 the University of Visayas has been a significant institution in terms of research and scholarly development in South Asia. It was once destroyed during the second world war yet the university stood strong and resumed education after a few years. The university engages students with exploration and advancements in the field of medicine. The Philippines MBBS college has become a favored center to pursue MBBS abroad for most medical aspiring students from different parts of the world.
The University has around 35000 students from across the globe and from the Philippines. The 100+ years of existence is proof of world-class facilities provided by the institution. The college believes in equality and serves humankind with adoration: Amor, Servitium, Humanities' which means Love, Service to Humanity in English.
PRACTICAL KNOWLEDGE
Doctor by Profession is called as PRACTISING rather than working. The Gullas Medical College was established in the year 1919 and has been doing great since then. The college is situated in Cebu city of Philippines surrounded by a decent and peaceful environment. Equipped with all the modern technology, the college provides a practical approach to aspiring doctors, surgeons and researchers.
The college is powered by the University of The Visayas and is duly recognized by the medical council of India and the World Health Organization.
UV Gullas College of Medicine Affiliated with 8 Hospitals With 6000 + Beds to Provide Incomparable Practical Knowledge for our Students.
COUNTRY & THEIR DISEASES
INDIA & PHILIPPINES Commonly share most of the Diseases as both the Countries are Coastal Region and above and Below the Equator & Rice being both Countries Common Food.
The Chola dynasty after 1800+ years of rule in the Southern part of India, moved into the sunset around 1279 with the descendants becoming local chieftains ruling small regions in obscurity. The history of the Philippines shows that the Chola dynasty extended itself till 1565 through the Rajah Nate of Cebu which was founded by a half Tamil/half Malay Chola prince, Sri Lumay, from Sumatra.
HOSTEL FACILITY
24/7 Wi-Fi connectivity, Clean drinking water with RO technology, Uninterrupted Power Supply Spacious air-conditioned rooms with attached Restrooms, Regular cleaning & sterilizing by housekeeping staff to keep our students’ living environment dirt and disease free. Laundry facilities are available, at nominal costs.
Separate Hostel for Girls & Boys. Girl Hostel is Located inside the Campus whereas Boys hostel is Situated 800 meters from University both the hostel has CCTV coverage and Armed Security for the Welfare & Safety of the Students.
FOOD FEASBILITY
Food is Being Served both North Indian and South Indian Being served 3 Times a day (Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner) Along with Tea or Coffee 7 Days a Week. We are running a In-house Cafeteria & Kitchen for our Indian students. Where the Provisions are sent through Cruise every 3 months for Uninterrupted Serving. Even during the Pandemic our students did not face any scarcity or chaos for food as most of the Student wished to stay back in Philippines.
TRAVELLING TIME & EXPENSES
There are multiple options for Flying from INDIA to CEBU hardly takes 9hrs to 11hrs flying time with 1 transit. The fastest is MAA to SIN (4Hrs 30Min) & SIN to CEB (3hrs 30min). Air Asia Cost around 8k to 18K for One way ticket and 15k Onwards. The lowest has been 8500rs for one way ticket.
YEARS OF STUDY
As Explained above UV Gullas College of medicine The education Pattern is BS (Bachelor of Science)1.5yrs and a Common Philippines exam NMAT(National Medical Admission Test) Indian students Just have to Appear for the Exam and get inside MD(Doctor of Medicine) course which is 4.5yrs.
AUTHORIZED ADMISSION OFFICE (INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS INDIA)
UV Gullas college of Medicine has an Authorized admission office in Chennai, No 51, Jawahar Lal Nehru Salai, Vadapalani, Chennai-600026. Many other Branches in Northern and Southern India for easing up Admission. The accessibility to office is open anytime for parents to clear their Queries
PAYMENT TERMS
UV Gullas College of Medicine has a Flexible Payment terms the Tuition fee can be Paid Semester wise or Full. Hostel and food can be Paid on Monthly Basis. The University is Recognized world wide so With Proper Documents the Student is eligible for Bank loans All Nationalized and Private banks offer Loan up to 90% on the Basis of Collateral Security.
CONCLUSION
WHO Recommends Doctors Patients Ratio be 1:1000 whereas the Doctor Patient Ratio in INDIA is 1: 8945 this can never come down Because total Number of Medical Seats in INDIA 76,928 every year even after adding Siddha, Unani. Acupuncture it can not Exceed 1lakh to 2lakh, Whereas the Birth rate Every year is not Less than 10lakh and it keep multiplying . So the Major source for becoming a doctor will be From TOP MBBS COLLEGE IN PHILIPPHINES
