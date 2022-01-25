Enterprise Asset Management Market 2022: Explore top factors that will boost the global market in upcoming years

Allied Market

Increasing shift from legacy asset management methods to modern asset management by enterprises drive the market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rising adoption of advanced technologies for extending the asset lifecycle, the emergence of disruptive digital technologies across industry verticals, and technological developments are also contributing to the growth of this enterprise asset management market.

The optimal lifecycle management solution that manages the assets of a company is termed Enterprise Asset Management (EAM). Furthermore, the subjects covered by EAM consists of operations, design, and decommissioning of manufacturing plants amongst others. Switching to an enterprise asset management system helps enterprises reduce their maintenance costs. Besides this, the emergence of EAM has lowered production costs, labor costs, boosted maintenance productivity and reduced equipment breakdowns. In simple terms, EAM solutions help business owners or enterprises with uptime, inventory maintenance as well as strategic planning. Moreover, the solution offers maximum visibility and control over important assets that affect business performance, compliance as well as risk.

Eyeing the great prospects in the market, major brands are investing in research and development activities to maintain a competitive edge. Business strategies such as joint ventures as well as acquisitions and mergers with local companies are enabling the companies to position their products successfully. Several brands are considering proven enterprise asset management market entry strategies to explore new markets.

The market is segmented in terms of software applications, end use industry, services offered, size of organization and geography. In terms of software applications, the market is segmented into asset maintenance, repair & overhaul (MRO), non-linear assets, linear assets, and field service management. The market is also segmented based on the services such as managed service, training and support, and implementation service. The global enterprise asset management market is categorized based on size of organization into large enterprises, and small and medium enterprises (SMEs). The end use industries served by the enterprise asset management market include government and utilities, BFSI, healthcare, oil and gas, retail, transportation and others.

Major industry players - CGI Group Inc., IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, ABB Group, SAP SE, Schneider Electric, and more.

The market is evaluated based on its regional penetration, explaining the performance of the market in each regional market covering provinces such as North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

