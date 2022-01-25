Stem Cell Banking Market Size worth USD 7.7 Billion, Boom at a 18.9% CAGR by 2028 | Allergan, Galderma S.A., Sanofi S.A

Stem Cell Banking Market

Commercial stem cell banks are based on peer-reviewed science and have partnerships with major biomedical institutions. But, private individuals can also opt for the service, which has recently exploded in the market before it became widely recognized as a valuable resource. Some families are even banking their newborn baby's cord blood to serve as health insurance. The benefits of stem cell banking are clear: it is a convenient, hassle-free way to provide loved ones with a lasting legacy of healthy, thriving children. Cryogenically freezing human cells allows for long-term storage, which could one day be used for regenerative medicine. This process has many benefits and is relatively safe. It is also a risk-free, non-invasive procedure. It is the perfect option for families who wish to preserve their child's genetic material. In addition, many people choose this option because of its potential for future medical treatments.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global stem cell banking market include Lifeforce Cryobank Sciences, Inc., ESPERITE N.V., Cryoholdco De LatinoAmerica, S.A.P.I. DE C.V., Cryo-Cell International, Inc., CordVida, Cordlife Group Limited, Cord Blood America, Inc., China Cord Blood Corporation, Americord Registry LLC, and Amag Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Key Market Drivers:

The increasing prevalence of fatal chronic diseases in the world is the major factor that is expected to drive the growth of the global stem cell banking market. For instance, according to World Health Organization, in 2020 around 10 million deaths in the world were caused by cancer. The benefits of stem cell banking include its cost-effectiveness and convenience. The process of banking a newborn's stem cells is quick, easy, and painless. The best part is that the process can be done in the comfort of the home. Furthermore, users will be able to store a child's embryo for future use. The resulting tissue will be the perfect source of regenerative medicine for those who need it most. Increasing R&D activities in the world, related to stem cell therapies is estimated to augment the growth of the global stem cell banking market.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the growth of the global stem cell banking market faced a lot of restraints. One of the major restrain was the immense focus on COVID-19 cases which reduced the focus and developments in other medical and biotechnology sectors. Moreover, lockdown measures and transport restrictions also played a major role in reducing the developments in the market.

Key Takeaways:

• North America is expected to dominate the growth of the global stem cell banking market, owing to the increasing prevalence of stem cell labs in the region. For instance, according to LifebankUSA, there are currently 20 public cord blood banks in the US.

• The Asia Pacific is estimated to witness significant growth in the global stem cell banking market, owing to the increasing prevalence of fatal chronic diseases in the region. For instance, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, around 800,000 new cancer cases happen every year in India.

