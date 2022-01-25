Data Center Security Market - New Opportunities, Top Trends, Rising Demand, Emerging Growth by 2030

Allied Market

Increasing data traffic arising from a multitude of devices is driving the growth of data centers.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The high cost associated with the adoption of data center security solutions & services are some of the factors restraining the growth of the global data centre security market in terms of value.

The pursuit of practices known to make data centers highly secure from attacks and threats is termed as data center security. The datacenter is considered to be a key resource for enterprises and thus needs dedicated security initiatives. The emergence of data center security has helped in safeguarding critical information as well as applications across virtualized environments with optimum protection. The emergence of data center security has helped in safeguarding critical information as well as applications across virtualized environments with optimum protection. Whether a business owner is employing hybrid or cloud environment, data center security solutions offered by key players ensure high server security.

The data center security market is bifurcated in terms of solution, service, industry, and geography. In terms of solutions, the market is segmented into physical and logical security solutions. The market is also segmented based on industry vertical namely healthcare, BFSI, information technology & telecom, energy, government and others. Market by service is divided into consulting services, managed security services and professional services. To study the market by geography, the market has been divided into four major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA.

Strategies such as contact upgradation and joint ventures have helped the companies maintain a competitive edge in the market. Enterprises are observed making huge investments in research and developments to improve their brand image.

Key market players include IBM, MacAfee, HP, Schneider Electric, Dell, Symantec, Check Point Software Technologies, Cisco Systems, Juniper Networks and Fortinet, Inc. among others.

Key drivers that are propelling the growth of the market included in the report. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth of the market are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

